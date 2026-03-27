Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) Day 1 Scores & Updates | 2026

The HBCU basketball postseason continues with the second annual BCIC Basketball Tournament, which is being broadcast on HBCU GO.

BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session I (Women's) Friday, March 27 | CIAA vs. SIAC

The Black College Invitational Classic tipped off on Friday afternoon with women's basketball taking action as VSU faced Benedict College.

Gwendasia Page led the Lady Tigers with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals as Benedict defeated Virginia State at the BCIC tournament, 58-56. Alaysia Nash added 11 points, while Aliciah Fields contributed 10 points in the victory.

With this win, the Tigers will advance to face the winner of the Bowie State-Central State matchup. The Women's DII Championship is set for 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 28.

Virginia State University 56, Benedict College 58 (FINAL)

2:00 PM — Bowie State University vs. Central State University

Benedict College women hold on and advance to the BCIC Championship with the 58-56 win over VSU. pic.twitter.com/a75km7ZhiK — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) March 27, 2026

The Bowie State and Central State matchup will be the second contest in this afternoon's slate of games.

📺 Watch live on HBCU GO

BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session II (Men's) Friday, March 27 | CIAA vs. SIAC

The men's bracket starts on Friday night with two big games.

6:00 PM — Bluefield State University vs. Central State University

8:00 PM — Virginia State University vs. Edward Waters University

The matchup between Virginia State and Edward Waters University promises to be an exciting event, featuring two programs that have established strong résumés this season. The late tip-off provides prime-time exposure for the inaugural men's slate of the BCIC Tournament.

📺 Watch live on HBCU GO

BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session III (Championships) Saturday, March 28

12:00 PM — Women's DII Championship

2:30 PM — Men's DII Championship

Championship Saturday wraps up the BCIC Tournament with both title games. Teams that emerged from the winner's bracket on Friday will compete for the inaugural BCIC crowns. Be sure to mark this date on your calendar—these games are historic for the CIAA-SIAC postseason landscape.

📺 Watch live on HBCU GO