Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) Day 1 Scores & Updates | 2026
The HBCU basketball postseason continues with the second annual BCIC Basketball Tournament, which is being broadcast on HBCU GO.
BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session I (Women's) Friday, March 27 | CIAA vs. SIAC
The Black College Invitational Classic tipped off on Friday afternoon with women's basketball taking action as VSU faced Benedict College.
Gwendasia Page led the Lady Tigers with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals as Benedict defeated Virginia State at the BCIC tournament, 58-56. Alaysia Nash added 11 points, while Aliciah Fields contributed 10 points in the victory.
With this win, the Tigers will advance to face the winner of the Bowie State-Central State matchup. The Women's DII Championship is set for 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 28.
- Virginia State University 56, Benedict College 58 (FINAL)
- 2:00 PM — Bowie State University vs. Central State University
The Bowie State and Central State matchup will be the second contest in this afternoon's slate of games.
📺 Watch live on HBCU GO
BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session II (Men's) Friday, March 27 | CIAA vs. SIAC
The men's bracket starts on Friday night with two big games.
- 6:00 PM — Bluefield State University vs. Central State University
- 8:00 PM — Virginia State University vs. Edward Waters University
The matchup between Virginia State and Edward Waters University promises to be an exciting event, featuring two programs that have established strong résumés this season. The late tip-off provides prime-time exposure for the inaugural men's slate of the BCIC Tournament.
📺 Watch live on HBCU GO
BCIC TOURNAMENT — Session III (Championships) Saturday, March 28
- 12:00 PM — Women's DII Championship
- 2:30 PM — Men's DII Championship
Championship Saturday wraps up the BCIC Tournament with both title games. Teams that emerged from the winner's bracket on Friday will compete for the inaugural BCIC crowns. Be sure to mark this date on your calendar—these games are historic for the CIAA-SIAC postseason landscape.
📺 Watch live on HBCU GO
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze