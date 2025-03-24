Blake Harper: HBCU Basketball's Player Of The Year Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal
The Howard Bison men's basketball team is expected to lose freshman phenom Blake Harper, who has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to League Ready.
The MEAC Player of the Year had an impressive season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 44.7 % from the field.
Sports Illustrated featured Harper as the "most tampered-with player in college basketball" as the regular season ended. Interestingly, the article insinuates, "Harper leaving Howard when the transfer portal opens in late March isn't a foregone conclusion."
Keeping him at Howard would have been a challenge for the highly talented Washington, D.C. native. Harper has been deeply committed to Howard since Coach Kenneth Blakeney was the first to offer him a scholarship.
He and his family appreciate being in an HBCU atmosphere and entrenched in the cultural aspects of being at Howard. However, he could earn more NIL money from more lucrative programs nationwide in the current climate.
Sources told HBCU Legends, there's a strong possibility Harper will sign with an agency. Until then, we'll watch for future updates on Blake Harper.
Additional coverage on Blake Harper
Blake Harper - National HBCU Player of the Year
BOXTOROW announced the 17th HBCU Division I college basketball All-America teams and Blake Harper led in the honors.
Howard true freshman guard Blake Harper has been selected HBCU National Player of the Year and has also received the inaugural HBCU Impact Award. Harper leads All HBCU Division I players in scoring (19.5) which ranks him tied for 26th amongst all Division I players.
The Washington, D.C. native has been in the top 30 in scoring all season. Harper is the only player in the MEAC to rank in the top 10 in scoring (1st), rebounds (6.2, 3rd), free throw percentage (.825, 5th), field goal percentage (.447, 8th), three-point field goal percentage (.404), and assists (3.4, 4th). Five times this season, he scored 30 or more points in a game.
Southern head coach Kevin Johnson and South Carolina State head coach Erik Martin have been named HBCU National Co-Coaches of the Year. In just his second season, Johnson led the Jaguars to the SWAC regular season championship and a 20-12 overall record.
In his third season, Martin led the Bulldogs to a share of the MEAC regular season crown (Norfolk State), a 20-13 record, and a finals appearance in the MEAC Tournament championship game. SCSU last won the MEAC regular season during the 2003-04 season.
Fourteen schools are represented on this year’s BOXTOROW All-America teams. BOXTOROW has administered the All-America team since 2009.
2024-25 First Team All-Americans
Blake Harper, Howard (G, Fr., Washington, D.C.)
Kameron Hobbs, Morgan State (G, r-Sr., Stockbridge, Ga.)
Amarr Knox, Alabama State (G, r-Soph., Memphis, Tenn.)
Kavion McClain, Texas Southern (G, Sr., Memphis, Tenn.)
Brian Moore Jr., Norfolk State (G, Grad., Harlem, N.Y.)
Tanahj Pettway, Prairie View A&M (G, Grad, Worcester, Mass.)
Martaz Robinson, Delaware State (G, 6-2, Sr., Baltimore, Md.)*
Trey Thomas, Bethune-Cookman (G, Jr., Washington, D.C.)
Sterling Young, Florida A&M (G, Sr., Queens, N.Y.)
2024-25 Second Team All-Americans
CJ Hines, Alabama State (G, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.)
Michael Jacobs, Southern (G, Jr., Atlanta, Ga.)
Drayton Jones, South Carolina State (F, Soph, Houston, Texas)
Po’Boigh King, North Carolina Central (G, Jr., Roanoke Rapids, N.C.)
TJ Madlock, Alabama State (G, Sr., Memphis, Tenn.)
Ketron Shaw, Maryland-Eastern Shore (G, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.)
Robert Smith, Delaware State (G, Sr., Philadelphia, Pa.)
Brandon Weston, Tennessee State (G, r-Jr., Brooklyn, N.Y.)
*2023-24 First team All-American
AWARDS
HBCU Player of the Year: Blake Harper, Howard
HBCU Impact Award: Blake Harper, Howard
HBCU Co-Coaches of the Year: Kevin Johnson, Southern and Erik Martin, South Carolina State
HBCU National Players of the Year
2024-25 Blake Harper, Howard
2023-24 Ken Evans Jr., Jackson State and Jamarii Thomas, Norfolk State
2022-23 Joe Bryant, Jr., Norfolk State
2021-22 Joe Bryant, Jr., Norfolk State
2020-21 Anthony Tarke, Coppin State and Davion Warren, Hampton
2019-20 Jermaine Marrow, Hampton
2018-19 Jermaine Marrow, Hampton
2017-18 R.J. Cole, Howard
2016-17 Patrick Cole, North Carolina Central
2015-16 James Daniel, III, Howard
2014-15 Kendall Gray, Delaware State
2013-14 Jeremy Ingram, North Carolina Central
2012-13 Pendarvis Williams, Norfolk State
2011-12 Kyle O’Quinn, Norfolk State
2010-11 C.J. Reed, Bethune-Cookman
2009-10 Reggie Holmes, Morgan State
2008-09 Tywain McKee, Coppin State
HBCU National Coaches of the Year
2024-25 Chris Johnson, Southern and Erik Martin, South Carolina State
2023-24 Robert Jones, Norfolk State
2022-23 Kenny Blakeney, Howard
2021-22 Landon Bussie, Alcorn State and Robert Jones, Norfolk State
2020-21 Kevin Broadus, Morgan State and Byron Smith, Prairie View A&M
2019-20 Will Jones, North Carolina A&T and Brian Collins, Tennessee State
2018-19 Byron Smith, Prairie View A&M
2017-18 Jay Joyner, North Carolina A&T
2016-17 Mike Davis, Texas Southern and LeVelle Moton, North Carolina Central
2015-16 Dana Ford, Tennessee State
2014-15 Mike Davis, Texas Southern
2013-14 LeVelle Moton, North Carolina Central
2012-13 Roman Banks, Southern
2011-12 Anthony Evans, Norfolk State
2010-11 Edward Joyner, Jr., Hampton
2009-10 Todd Bozeman, Morgan State
2008-09 Todd Bozeman, Morgan State
Harper leads DI All-Americans.
