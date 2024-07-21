HBCU Legends

Candace Parker Honored By adidas Basketball At Toca Madera During WNBA All-Star Weekend

The basketball legend was honored by many of the WNBA's best athletes and other luminaries.

Kyle T. Mosley

Candace Parker
Candace Parker / Credit: Getty/Kelly Balch
In this story:

On Friday evening, adidas Basketball celebrated the legendary Candace Parker at Toca Madera in Scottsdale. This event honored Parker’s illustrious career, her impact on sports, and her new role as the president of adidas Women’s Basketball.

New Role and Retirement

Following her retirement announcement in May, Parker was appointed as the leader of adidas Women’s Basketball. Notably, she was the first woman in the WNBA to have a signature basketball shoe by adidas in 2010.

Candace Parker’s Statement

"I'm so grateful for where the game is right now and proud of this generation of athletes that are unapologetic and demand for what is rightfully ours,” Candace Parker, President of adidas Women’s Basketball, said. "I'm so happy to represent a brand that believes in what I believe in, want my opinion and want to push the game forward. I'm so grateful to adidas. To the players that are still playing - enjoy it. Your responsibility is to open up more doors for the next and do the impossible."

Flau'jae Johnson
Flau'jae Johnson / Credit: Kelly Balch, Getty

Celebration Highlights

The adidas team organized a surprise ceremony for Parker, gathering her friends, colleagues, competitors, and family. Speakers included Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Nneka Ogwumike, Aliyah Boston, and Sue Bird, who highlighted Parker’s trailblazing impact on and off the court.

ACE Party and WNBA All-Star Weekend

Following the ceremony, the annual ACE Party kicked off the WNBA All-Star weekend. Esteemed guests such as Angel Reese, Holly Rowe, Megan Rapinoe, and Breanna Stewart attended the event. A captivating performance by Flau’jae Johnson added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Candace Parker, Credit Kelly Balch, Getty
Candace Parker, Credit Kelly Balch, Getty / Credit: Kelly Balch, Getty

Commitment to Empowering Women

These moments symbolize adidas’s commitment to empowering women in basketball by fostering a culture of support and collaboration among athlete partners. This collective effort aims to elevate the game, achieve more, and inspire the next generation of hoopers. #SheDidSoWeCan

*In conjunction with Black Sports Insiders, spotlighting Black Women in sports.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball