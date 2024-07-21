Candace Parker Honored By adidas Basketball At Toca Madera During WNBA All-Star Weekend
On Friday evening, adidas Basketball celebrated the legendary Candace Parker at Toca Madera in Scottsdale. This event honored Parker’s illustrious career, her impact on sports, and her new role as the president of adidas Women’s Basketball.
New Role and Retirement
Following her retirement announcement in May, Parker was appointed as the leader of adidas Women’s Basketball. Notably, she was the first woman in the WNBA to have a signature basketball shoe by adidas in 2010.
Candace Parker’s Statement
"I'm so grateful for where the game is right now and proud of this generation of athletes that are unapologetic and demand for what is rightfully ours,” Candace Parker, President of adidas Women’s Basketball, said. "I'm so happy to represent a brand that believes in what I believe in, want my opinion and want to push the game forward. I'm so grateful to adidas. To the players that are still playing - enjoy it. Your responsibility is to open up more doors for the next and do the impossible."
Celebration Highlights
The adidas team organized a surprise ceremony for Parker, gathering her friends, colleagues, competitors, and family. Speakers included Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Nneka Ogwumike, Aliyah Boston, and Sue Bird, who highlighted Parker’s trailblazing impact on and off the court.
ACE Party and WNBA All-Star Weekend
Following the ceremony, the annual ACE Party kicked off the WNBA All-Star weekend. Esteemed guests such as Angel Reese, Holly Rowe, Megan Rapinoe, and Breanna Stewart attended the event. A captivating performance by Flau’jae Johnson added to the celebratory atmosphere.
Commitment to Empowering Women
These moments symbolize adidas’s commitment to empowering women in basketball by fostering a culture of support and collaboration among athlete partners. This collective effort aims to elevate the game, achieve more, and inspire the next generation of hoopers. #SheDidSoWeCan
*In conjunction with Black Sports Insiders, spotlighting Black Women in sports.