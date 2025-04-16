HBCU Legends

Charlie Ward Set To Join Florida A&M As The Rattlers New Head Basketball Coach

The former NBA player will elevate from coaching high school basketball upon accepting the position with the Rattlers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Florida High boys basketball coach Charlie Ward talks to his team during a timeout as the Seminoles beat Plant City during a Capital City Holiday Classic game at TCC's Eagledome on Dec. 21, 2019. A45c0014
Florida High boys basketball coach Charlie Ward talks to his team during a timeout as the Seminoles beat Plant City during a Capital City Holiday Classic game at TCC's Eagledome on Dec. 21, 2019. A45c0014 / Brian Miller/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Florida A&M University has reportedly made an offer to former Florida State University Heisman Trophy winner and NBA player Charlie Ward.

On Tuesday, Abreon Scott (also known as OffScript) reported that Ward was the school's target to fill the vacancy left by Coach Patrick Crarey, who accepted the same position at Grambling State.

Wednesday morning, Liv Antilla (Liv for Hoops) reported the offer would be a five-year contract that the Florida A&M Board must approve of Trustees.

Ward, 54, has been a successful high school basketball coach at Florida High in Tallahassee, Florida. Under his leadership, the Florida High Seminoles won the 2022 FHSAA 3A State Championship, defeating Riviera Prep 67-66. His extensive knowledge of high school talent in Florida would be a valuable recruiting asset for FAMU.

Charlie Ward
FSUS Seminoles head coach Charlie Ward looks on against the The Rock National Lions during the first half at The Rock School in Gainesville, FL on Friday, January 19, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, under Coach Crarey, the Rattlers basketball program improved to an overall record of 13-16 and 10-8 in the SWAC. Crarey was offered a contract extension; however, he left for Grambling State instead of finalizing the deal.

Ward played eleven seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets. He retired in 2004 and joined the Houston Rockets coaching staff under head coach Jeff Van Gundy.

Pete Thamel reports that the FAMU Board of Trustees will meet at 3:00 PM ET to approve Ward's contract.

WCTV Sports reporter Allison Posey provided details on the contract proposal:

