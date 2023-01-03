Clinton College Stymies Kentucky State Rally, Defeats Second-Straight Division II Opponent

The Clinton Golden Bears showcased a complete team effort in scoring, defense, and sheer tenacity to befuddle Kentucky State during their 98-91 win at the 2nd YES USVI Classic HBCU Basketball Tournament.

Jan. 2, 2023; Clinton College defeats Kentucky State at the YES USVI Classic HBCU Basketball Tournament. Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

"It feels great," Coach Sloan said, beaming. "I'm so proud of the kids that they were able to pull it off. It was a tough game. We fought hard the whole game and came out with the victory."

Although Clinton College lost 74-70 to eventual the tournament champions of West Virginia State in the opening round, the scrappy and confident team from Rock Hill, SC, played two consolation rounds games against Division II HBCU teams. In the end, they also proved size doesn't matter when you have talent and can play as a team.

Cory Sloan's team were these tournament's "Cinderella Darlings," as they won two-straight games over Division II teams. The wins were the first-ever of this magnitude in the school's history.

Five Clinton players scored double-digits as Jeremiah Anderson led Clinton with 21 points and six rebounds. While Tyler Hammond and Cameron Shannon each added 17 points on the afternoon.

The Golden Bears led most of the first half into halftime, 51-38. Kentucky State rallied in the second half registering 53 points to 47 by Clinton. Eventually, the Thorobreds came within eight points with little over five minutes left in the game. Clinton increased its advantage to 87-77 until Montrell Jacobs dunked and later hit a 3-pointer to get within 7 points with 2:25 remaining. Coach Jackson's team closed the gap to 5 points after guard Jay Murrell sank a shot, but that was close as they would get before losing 98-91 to Clinton.