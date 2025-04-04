Coach D'Alessio Wins HBCU All-Stars COY Award; Fayetteville State Contract Status
HOUSTON — The HBCU All-Stars LLC presented Fayetteville State head basketball coach Luke D'Alessio the Clarence 'Big House' Gaines Division II National Coach of the Year Award in San Antonio, Texas at the 2025 HBCU All-Star Game Awards Ceremony.
D'Alessio guided the Broncos to an impressive 23-9 (.719) record during the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately, Fayetteville State fell to Bluefield State 71-65 in the semifinals of the 2025 CIAA Men's Basketball Tournament held in Baltimore, Maryland.
Coach D'Alessio guided the Broncos to a strong 23-9 (.719) record during the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately, Fayetteville State fell to Bluefield State 71-65 in the semifinals of the 2025 CIAA Men's Basketball Tournament held in Baltimore, Maryland.
The NCAA assigned the Broncos a No. 4 seed in the Division II Tournament. They triumphed in an overtime thriller in the quarterfinals, defeating Fairmont State 74-67. Unfortunately, their season ended in the semifinals when they faced the No. 1 seed, West Liberty, who won the match 89-69.
Coach D'Alessio has compiled a 302-148 (.671) overall head coaching record in his career with Bowie State and Fayetteville State.
COACH D'ALESSIO CONTRACT STATUS UPDATE
On Thursday, Liv Antilla reported that multiple sources told her Coach D'Alessio "did not get his contract renewed at this time," and there's "already a hire in line" to replace him.
HBCU Legends spoke with a Fayetteville State athletics department representative, who did not confirm or deny the report. They stated, "Fayetteville State has not released a statement," and added, "Coach D'Alessio and a player are representing the school at the HBCU All-Star Game in San Antonio."
HBCU Legends will share updates regarding Coach D'Alessio's status with Fayetteville State University based on reports from the institution.
COACH D'ALESSIO REPRESENTING FSU AT HBCU ALL-STAR GAME
The HBCU All-Star Game will feature Team Bob Love with coaches Luke D'Alessio (Fayetteville State) and Kevin Johnson (Southern) to square off against Team Al Attles coaches Doug Whittler (Morehouse) and Erik Martin (South Carolina State).
The contest will begin at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, at noon CT on Sunday, Apr. 6. The CW Network will air the 4th Annual Men's HBCU All-Star Game with Brian Custer (play-by-play), Cy Alexander (color analyst), and Symone Stanley (sideline reporter) handling the broadcast duties.