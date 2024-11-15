Coppin State Hosting Dawn Staley, South Carolina Next Season Will Be Priceless
Coppin State (2-2) lost 92-60 to the No. 1-ranked South Carolina (3-0) women's basketball team. However, the experience of being at Colonial Life Arena during the unveiling of their latest National Championship banner was priceless.
HBCU sports fans often assess matchups against powerhouse teams by considering losses instead of overall wins, which reflect competition at a higher level.
One day, Tyler Gray, Laila Lawrence, or Niyah Gaston might share their experiences with a family member or a young student-athlete, recounting how they played in the same arena as Coach Dawn Staley and the National Champions.
Earlier this year, I suggested that one of the HBCU basketball programs should invite Dawn Staley to play on their campus or in the gymnasium. The suggestion was quickly met with cynical remarks masking inadequacy. Well, someone else had the same idea and will make it happen.
Last week in Houston, I watched how the Jackson State Tigers men's basketball program battled the then-No. 4-ranked Houston Cougars. Coach Mo Williams spoke about intentionally scheduling his team to face a tougher opponent, as well as the mentorship Kelvin Sampson provided was noteworthy. HBCUs must not shy away from tougher competition in basketball. Also, we must raise our awareness.
The critics were more concerned about the competitiveness than the significance of spotlighting the HBCU program, increased ticket sales and interest, and the invaluable memories of the student-athletes competing against a Dawn Staley-coached team.
HBCUs shouldn't fail to embrace the opportunity to elevate and market their programs.
On Wednesday, Coppin State officials confirmed Staley's commitment to have an onsite game with an HBCU. The national champions from South Carolina will play the Eagles at PEC Arean during the 2025-26 basketball season.
"We are excited to compete in Columbia tonight and are grateful that Coach (Dawn) Staley has agreed to return the favor next season," head coach said. "This is huge for our program, University, and community. Last season, we hosted the defending National Champions, LSU, and now we get to host 2024 National Champions and the current Number 1 team in the country."
"I want to thank Coach Staley for agreeing to what I call 'giving back.' Guarantee games are cool but having the icons of women's college basketball come to North Avenue in Baltimore is amazing."
We must respect Coppin State for becoming the first HBCU team to square off against two defending national champions in two straight seasons - LSU and South Carolina.
The HBCU community should appreciate that a coach with three national championships understands the importance of these events. Dawn Staley deserves recognition for giving HBCU players, coaches, and fans the chance to host a program as prestigious as South Carolina. Kudos to Coaches Woods and Staley for making this event a reality.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- led Coppin with 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting which included a career-high four 3-pointers. She also led the team with seven rebounds and dished out three assists.
- was also in double figures with 17 points while hitting 8-of-19 from the floor. She added five rebounds and three assists.
- and added six points apiece, followed by with five, and both and with three points apiece.
- Gray, the top distributor in the MEAC, had a game-high six assists as well.
- The Gamecocks had five players in double figures with MiLaysia Fulwiley leading all players with 23 points.
- South Carolina shot 51.5% from the floor compared to 36.5% for the Eagles and held a 51-23 advantage on the glass.
Coppin State will play Virginia Tech Hokies at 2:00 pm on Nov. 16.