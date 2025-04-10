Devin Hoehn Named Fayetteville State University's New Head Basketball Coach
Fayetteville State University announced Thursday that Devin Hoehn has been named the 19th head men's basketball coach. Hoehn, who previously served as the head coach at CIAA Runner-up Bluefield State University, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the Broncos.
Devin Hoehn"We are thrilled to welcome Devin Hoehn to FSU," adds Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett. "Devin's proven track record of success, his dynamic coaching style, and his commitment to developing players both on and off the court make him the perfect fit for our program. We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on our team and the exciting future ahead for Broncos basketball under his leadership."
"This is HOME!" added Head Coach Devin Hoehn on the opportunity at Fayetteville State. "I am going to give the university everything that I have."
Hoehn led Bluefield State to a 19-11 overall record, a No. 2 Northern Division ranking for the CIAA Tournament with a 10-6 record, and a trip to the CIAA Championship game. His team was first in the conference in scoring (89.8 points per game), field goals made, free throws attempted and made, rebounds, offensive rebounds, blocks, and steals. While predicted to finish 12th in the CIAA preseason poll this season, Bluefield State finished with its first winning record with a historic 19-win campaign as a NCAA member.
Devin Hoehn took over the budding program at Bluefield State in 2021. He developed Jordan Hines into the CIAA Player of the Year, HBCU DII Player of the Year, and Atlantic Region Player of the Year. Devin has also coached three CIAA All-Tournament Team and two all-conference standouts. Prior to his tenure at Bluefield State, Hoehn was an integral part of the coaching staff at Nova Southeastern University from 2017 to 2021.
Fresh off his notable playing career at West Liberty, Hoehn transitioned into coaching when he followed his former head coach Jim Crutchfield to South Florida back in 2017. Upon his arrival, Hoehn helped transform the culture within the program, leading a previous 6-20 team to a combined 69-20 record during his tenure, including an NCAA South Region title and Sunshine State Conference regular season championship in 2018-19.
With his added experience as a player under Crutchfield, Hoehn proved to be a pivotal piece to NSU's quick turnaround. In just his first season on the bench, the Sharks' pressing, up-tempo style led to an 11-win increase. The team averaged an SSC-best 90.1 points per game that same year, and in the process, cracked the nation's Top-25 for the first in program history.
Hoehn's efforts helped propel the Sharks to the NCAA Tournament for the very first time in 2018-19 on their way to an eventual Elite Eight appearance. The next season, NSU rose all the way to No. 1 in the national poll, ultimately finishing with a 23-6 record and a second straight bid to the tourney.
Throughout his stint at NSU, Hoehn coached a pair of All-Americans, four First Team All-SSC selections, two SSC Newcomer of the Year and two SSC Freshman of the Year recipients. In addition, the Sharks have had five players go on to sign professional contracts since Hoehn joined the staff.
Hoehn holds a Bachelor of Arts in Athletic Administration and Coaching from West Liberty University. He hails from Parkersburg, West Virginia. As a player, Hoehn was a four-year starting guard carrying the Hilltoppers to three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and two National Championship appearances. During his senior season, he posted averages of 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32 starts, good enough to be named first team all-conference.
Hoehn's coaching philosophy emphasizes both mental and physical toughness, requiring players to possess a high basketball IQ. His unique system focuses on fast-paced play, decision-making, and trust among teammates.
Hoehn's defensive strategy begins as soon as the ball goes through the net, with opportunistic trapping and intense man-to-man schemes. His approach minimizes high-risk gambles, ensuring they are both reasonable and smart.
Offensively, Hoehn's system forces an up-tempo style of play, creating high-percentage scoring opportunities from defensive plays. His free-flowing motion offense relies on decision-making and trust, constantly putting pressure on opponents.
Hoehn is committed to identifying and recruiting players who possess the specific attributes required for his unique system. He will focus on recruiting individuals with high basketball IQs, mental and physical toughness, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, decision-making environment.
Fayetteville State University is excited to welcome Hoehn and looks forward to the continued success and growth of the men's basketball program under his leadership.
*Announcement courtesy of Fayetteville State