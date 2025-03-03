HBCU Legends

Dillard Defeats Philander Smith For 2025 HBCUAC Men's Basketball Championship

The Bleu Devils rallied from a five-point deficit late in the game to win the crown!

Kyle T. Mosley

Dillard Bleu Devils Defeat Philander Smith University For HBCUAC Championship
Dillard Bleu Devils Defeat Philander Smith University For HBCUAC Championship / Credit: UEN

The Dillard Bleu Devils edged out the Philander Smith Panthers, 74-72, to win the 2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Men's Basketball Championship at the Alvin Howard Fitness Center on the campus of Stillman College.

Bleu Devil guard Bentravin Phillips was named the game's Most Outstanding Player. His backcourt teammate Justin Warren was voted onto the 2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Men's Basketball Championship All-Tournament Team with Phillips and forward Tory Cargo.

Bentravin Phillips was the Bleu Devils leading scorer with 18 points and three rebounds. Three additional Dillard players scored in double figures: Justin Warren posted 13 points and five rebounds. While Tory Cargo added 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Khalif Allim contributed 12 points.

2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Men's Basketball Championship All-Tournament Team
2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Men's Basketball Championship All-Tournament Team / Credit: UEN

The Panthers were led by Raymond Reece, who scored 21 points, while Amorey Womack added 15 points, and Dakhari Lewis had 11 for Philander Smith.

Dillard entered halftime with a one-point lead over Philander Smith, 34-33.

The game was a see-saw match for most of the second half until momentum shifted toward Dillard after Justin Warren knocked down a jumper with 4:05 remaining. The Bleu Devils would lead 65-63.

However, Philander Smith regained the lead on an old-fashioned three-point play by Xavier Alexander, giving the Panthers a 3-point advantage, 68-65.

PSU increased the lead to 70-65 with 2:25 on the clock before Dillard made its run.

Down by three, 72-69, Bentravin Phillips located Justin Warren standing outside the arc by himself when the guard buried a trey to knot the match at 72.

PSU's David Berry would have the ball stolen by Bentravin Phillips. The senior guard would drive into the paint, scoring on a determined layup with 12 seconds on the clock. The Bleu Devils would gain a two-point lead with the championship waiting.

Time eventually ran out for the Panthers when Raymond Reece could not pass the ball to his teammate before the buzzer sounded, resulting in Dillard winning the title.

2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Men's Basketball Champions
2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Men's Basketball Champions / Credit: UEN

Dillard registered 51.9% in field-goal percentage, 22.2% from the three-point range, and 78.3% from the foul line.

Philander Smith won in the paint, scoring 40 points to 39 for Dillard. The Panthers has sizable second-chance point advantage, 29 to 11, and their bench outscored the Bleu Devils 19 to 10.

After weathering through Saturday's double overtime thriller, the Dillard University men's team defeated a formidable Philander Smith squad, 74-72, for the 2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Men's Championship title.

