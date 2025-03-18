Discover The HBCU Women's DI Basketball Teams Competing In The Postseason Tournaments
Several HBCU women's basketball programs will play this postseason.
HBCU Division I women's basketball teams will participate in the 2025 postseason in four tournaments.
NCAA DI TOURNAMENT
- Norfolk State (30-4) vs. Maryland (23-7)
- Southern (20-14) vs. UC San Diego (20-15) (PLAY IN)
WBIT TOURNAMENT
- North Carolina A&T (19-11) vs. Virginia Tech (18-12)
WNIT TOURNAMENT
- Texas Southern (16-15) vs. St. Mary's (14-16)
- Alabama A&M (21-10) vs. Chattanooga (16-14)
- Howard (21-11) vs. Siena (17-13)
- Coppin State (18-14) vs. Colgate (23-9)
BCIC TOURNAMENT
The brackets will be announced on Monday, Mar. 17.
