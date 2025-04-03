Donte Jackson Reportedly Will Become Alabama A&M's New Head Basketball Coach
Alabama A&M's director of athletics, Dr. Paul A. Byrant, is reportedly expected to announce Donte' Jackson as the new head basketball coach of the Bulldogs, reported by HBCU Sports on X.com. The official announcement will be streamed on AAMU Athletics website at 3:50 PM CT on Thursday, Apr. 3.
The former Grambling State coach will fill the vacancy after the resignation of previous head coach Otis Hughley. He leaves GSU with a 129-122 (.514) record and a 255-185 (.580) overall head coaching record.
The Bulldogs basketball program will get a successful leader who earned three SWAC regular season titles since 2017, led the G-Men to the most wins in a season (24), and the SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship in 2024.
That same season, he led GSU to the NCAA Men's Tournament, where the Tigers defeated Montana State 88-81 in the NCAA First Four contest. They fell in the opening round to No. 1 Purdue, 78-50.
Jackson has been honored as a 3x SWAC Coach of the Year, NABC District 23 Coach of the Year, and 2x Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year.
Grambling State signed Jackson to a contract extension through 2029 on Jun. 14, 2024.
Jackson will inherit a basketball program with a 10-22 overall record while going 6-12 in the SWAC during the 2024-25 season under Coach Hughley. In 2023-24, Alabama A&M went 12-23 overall and 9-9 in SWAC action. Several of the Bulldogs star players have reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Jackson, 46, played his collegiate basketball at Central State and Milwaukee. He is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Donte Jackson's Coaching Career
2003–2010 Central State (assistant)
2010–2014 Central State
2014–2017 Stillman
2017–2025 Grambling State
2025-present Alabama A&M
Donte Jackson's Achievements
- SWAC tournament (2024)
- 3x SWAC regular season (2018, 2023, 2024)
- Awards
- 2x Ben Jobe Award (2018, 2024)
- 3× SWAC Coach of the Year (2018, 2023, 2024)
Tournament Records
1–1 (NCAA Division I)
1–1 (NCAA Division II)
0–1 (CIT)