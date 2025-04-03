HBCU Legends

Donte Jackson Reportedly Will Become Alabama A&M's New Head Basketball Coach

The Bulldogs bring in the former SWAC Coach of the Year to fill the vacancy left by Coach Hughley after his resignation.

Kyle T. Mosley

Nov 11, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Grambling State Tigers head coach Donte' Jackson looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Grambling State Tigers head coach Donte' Jackson looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama A&M's director of athletics, Dr. Paul A. Byrant, is reportedly expected to announce Donte' Jackson as the new head basketball coach of the Bulldogs, reported by HBCU Sports on X.com.  The official announcement will be streamed on AAMU Athletics website at 3:50 PM CT on Thursday, Apr. 3. 

The former Grambling State coach will fill the vacancy after the resignation of previous head coach Otis Hughley. He leaves GSU with a 129-122 (.514) record and a 255-185 (.580) overall head coaching record.  

The Bulldogs basketball program will get a successful leader who earned three SWAC regular season titles since 2017, led the G-Men to the most wins in a season (24), and the SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship in 2024.  

Donte Jackson
Nov 11, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Grambling State Tigers head coach Donte' Jackson and Grambling State Tigers guard Mikale Stevenson (2) gesture against the Florida Gators during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

That same season, he led GSU to the NCAA Men's Tournament, where the Tigers defeated Montana State 88-81 in the NCAA First Four contest. They fell in the opening round to No. 1 Purdue, 78-50.

Jackson has been honored as a 3x SWAC Coach of the Year, NABC District 23 Coach of the Year, and 2x Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year.

Grambling State signed Jackson to a contract extension through 2029 on Jun. 14, 2024.

Jackson will inherit a basketball program with a 10-22 overall record while going 6-12 in the SWAC during the 2024-25 season under Coach Hughley. In 2023-24, Alabama A&M went 12-23 overall and 9-9 in SWAC action. Several of the Bulldogs star players have reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Jackson, 46, played his collegiate basketball at Central State and Milwaukee. He is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Donte Jackson's Coaching Career

2003–2010 Central State (assistant)

2010–2014 Central State

2014–2017 Stillman

2017–2025 Grambling State

2025-present Alabama A&M

Donte Jackson's Achievements

  • SWAC tournament (2024)
  • 3x SWAC regular season (2018, 2023, 2024)
  • Awards
  • 2x Ben Jobe Award (2018, 2024)
  • 3× SWAC Coach of the Year (2018, 2023, 2024)

Tournament Records

1–1 (NCAA Division I)

1–1 (NCAA Division II)

0–1 (CIT)

HBCU BASKETBALL NEWS

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball