Florida A&M Coach Offered Contract Extension After Reviving Rattlers Basketball Program

FAMU BOT pleased with Crarey's first year on the job with the Rattlers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Nov 19, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers head coach Patrick Crarey II reacts against the Florida Gators during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
After voicing their displeasure with hiring head men's basketball coach Patrick Crarey II at Florida A&M University, the board of trustees is ready to reward him for improving the Rattlers team this season.

According to the proposal, the FAMU Board of Trustees approved a multi-year contract extension valued at $330,000 on Wednesday.

"Although the contract adds some additional expense to future budgets, the contract also adds stability for future year planning purposes, extending contracts now that may prove to be more cost-efficient," vice president and director of athletics Angela Suggs told the FAMU board of trustees.

The deal comes after Crarey's first season showed significant progress, transforming last year's 6-23 team into a 9-12 squad with a recent five-game conference winning streak.

Currently, FAMU is 10-12 overall and tied for 4th place at 7-4 in the SWAC.

Despite the initial doubts about Crarey, he has reformed the Rattlers into SWAC contenders.

Patrick Crarey II
Florida A&M head men's basketball coach Patrick Crarey II addresses media for the first time after his introductory press conference at the Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Crarey was hired away from St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida. / Gerald Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK

Contract Details For Coach Crarey

AD Suggs said the contract extension offers "the largest bonus opportunity provided is tied to revenue generation (game guarantees)."


The New Agreement Includes

  • $160,000 salary for the 2025-2026 season
  • $170,000 salary for 2026-2027 season
  • $30,000 retention bonus payable by September 2025

Performance Incentives

  • $1,000 for the regular season conference title
  • $2,000 for conference tournament championship
  • $2,500 for Conference Coach of the Year
  • $1,000 for NIT appearance
  • $2,500 for NCAA tournament appearance
  • $5,000 for the first tournament victory, plus $1,00 per additional victory
  • $15,000 for NCAA Final Four appearance
  • $30,000 for Game Gaurantees exceeding $600,000 annually
  • $7,000 for a Single Game Win over a Power Five Conference Opponent

The contract awaits final budget approvals but signals FAMU's commitment to basketball revitalization.

Crarey's Proven Leadership On Display

Former AD Tiffani-Dawn Skyes hired Coach Crarey from NAIA's St. Thomas University. He faced early challenges at FAMU when he unceremoniously dismissed 16 players from the roster.

Fans, students, and student-athletes were upset, and the board of trustees scrutinized his decision, citing compliance concerns. 

Under Coach Crarey, the Rattlers could make their first SWAC tournament appearance since 2021. 

Up Next For The Rattlers

Florida A&M will host Jackson State in Tallahassee at 6 PM ET on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Published
