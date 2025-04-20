Florida A&M Sets Charlie Ward's Introductory Press Conference For Monday
Angela Suggs, Florida A&M University's Director of Athletics, will officially introduce Charlie Ward as the 16th head coach of the Rattlers' men's basketball program.
An introductory press conference will occur at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center at 10:00 AM ET on Monday, April 20. FAMU's Interim President, Timothy L. Beard, Ph.D., will speak alongside Charlie Ward and Angela Suggs at the event.
The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees approved a five-year, $975,000 contract for Coach Charlie Ward, which includes a starting salary of $175,000 for the 2025-26 season.
Ward's compensation is set to increase each year, with the contract stipulating the following figures:
- Year 1 (2025-26): $175,000
- Year 2 (2026-27): $185,000
- Year 3 (2027-28): $195,000
- Year 4 (2028-29): $205,000
- Year 5 (2029-30): $215,000
The agreement required approval from the FAMU Board of Trustees, the Interim President, and the General Counsel's Office.
The initial press conference for Ward was tentatively scheduled for the previous Thursday; however, a nationwide disruption in the Zoom video service on Wednesday, April 16, caused the board to postpone the meeting temporarily. Following an unreleased meeting date, Ward's contract was approved.
Ward, 54, has been a highly respected basketball coach in Tallahassee for seven years, leading Florida High to the Florida Class 3A boys' basketball state championship in 2022.
Charlie Ward was an exceptional two-sport athlete at Florida State University from 1990 to 1994. As the Seminoles' starting quarterback, he won the 1993 Heisman Trophy and led the team to a national championship by defeating Nebraska in the 1994 Orange Bowl.
The New York Knicks selected Ward as the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NBA Draft. He opted to pursue a career in the NBA rather than the NFL.
Ward played 12 years in the National Basketball Association with the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets. He retired at the end of the 2005 NBA season to become an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets.
FLORIDA A&M NEWS
Florida A&M University has reportedly made an offer to former Florida State University Heisman Trophy winner and NBA player Charlie Ward.
On Tuesday, Abreon Scott (also known as OffScript) reported that Ward was the school's target to fill the vacancy left by Coach Patrick Crarey, who accepted the same position at Grambling State.
Wednesday morning, Liv Antilla (Liv for Hoops) reported the offer would be a five-year contract that the Florida A&M Board must approve of Trustees.
Ward, 54, has been a successful high school basketball coach at Florida High in Tallahassee, Florida. Under his leadership, the Florida High Seminoles won the 2022 FHSAA 3A State Championship, defeating Riviera Prep 67-66. His extensive knowledge of high school talent in Florida would be a valuable recruiting asset for FAMU.
Last season, under Coach Crarey, the Rattlers basketball program improved to an overall record of 13-16 and 10-8 in the SWAC. Crarey was offered a contract extension; however, he left for Grambling State instead of finalizing the deal.
Ward played eleven seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets. He retired in 2004 and joined the Houston Rockets coaching staff under head coach Jeff Van Gundy.
Pete Thamel reports that the FAMU Board of Trustees will meet at 3:00 PM ET to approve Ward's contract.
WCTV Sports reporter Allison Posey provided details on the contract proposal: