Former HBCU Basketball Star Signs With NBA Team

The All-SWAC defender will compete for a roster spot this preseason.

Joirdan Karl Nicholas
Joirdan Karl Nicholas / Credit: TSU Athletics and Amira Smith
Former Texas Southern star forward Joirdan Karl Nicholas signed with the Atlanta Hawks, according to the NBA team. Nicholas entered the 2023 NBA Draft process after helping to lead the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament with his strong defensive play and rebounding.

"Great to see his hard work, determination and dedication continuing to payoff," Coach Johnny Jones of Texas Southern noted to HBCU Legends. "Extremely proud of him!"

On Sept. 25, Atlanta's G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, received Joirdan Karl Nicholas' rights due to a three-team trade with the South Bay Lakers and Texas Legends. Nicholas can compete for a roster spot during the NBA preseason with the Hawks.  

In his final season under coach Johnny Jones, he averaged 10.6 points, 1.5 assists, and 8.7 rebounds. Nicholas, 6-9, was also named to the 2022-2023 All-SWAC Second Team.

After going undrafted, Nicholas spent the 2023-24 season with the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League. In 39 games with 16 starts for South Bay, he averaged 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 19 minutes per game. Nicholas showed flashes of his potential, recording four double-doubles during the G League campaign.

Hoop Rumors reported that Joirdan Karl Nicholas made 19 game appearances for the Zonkeys de Tijuana Mexican basketball team during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 10 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.   

The Hawks' signing of Nicholas gives Atlanta extra depth and competition as they head into training camp. It's an excellent opportunity for the former HBCU basketball star to continue pursuing his NBA dreams after a successful college career and G League season. His strong rebounding and defensive abilities make him an exciting prospect to watch as the Hawks prepare for the 2024-25 season.

