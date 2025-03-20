Former HBCU Head Basketball Coach Takes Charge At Chicago State University
Chicago State University (CSU) is proud to announce the hiring of Landon Bussie as the new head coach of the Cougars men's basketball program. Bussie, an accomplished leader with a strong record of success, brings a championship pedigree and a passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the court.
"In our search for a head coach, we prioritized leadership, excellence, and a relentless drive to compete at the highest level, Coach Bussie embodies these qualities and more.," said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Monique Carroll. "With his championship pedigree and ability to develop top-tier talent, we are confident that he will build a culture of success that our student-athletes, fans and the Chicago community can be proud of."
Bussie joins CSU following a standout tenure as the head coach at Alcorn State University, where he led the Braves to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular-season championships in 2022 and 2023.
He was named SWAC Coach of the Year in both seasons, solidifying his reputation as one of the top coaching minds college basketball. Under his leadership, Alcorn State consistently developed high-level talent, producing multiple All-Conference players and earning national recognition within HBCU basketball circles.
Before his time at Alcorn State, Bussie spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Prairie View A&M University, helping guide the Panthers to multiple SWAC championships and an NCAA Tournament appearance. His coaching career also includes successful stops at Xavier University of Louisiana, where he played a key role in the program's sustained success.
"I am excited, grateful, and motivated to begin my journey at Chicago State University," said Bussie. "It's an honor to be part of this great institution and to work under Dr. Carroll. Cougar fans, get ready for a lot of winning—both on and off the court! I am fully committed to giving my all to Chicago State University and its student-athletes, working tirelessly to build this program into championship form.
Bussie, a Baltimore, Maryland native, earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Xavier University of Louisiana. His experience in player development, recruiting, and program building will be instrumental as he takes the reins at Chicago State.
Chicago State University looks forward to ushering in a new era of Cougars men's basketball under Bussie's leadership.
What They Are Saying About Landon Bussie …
Landon Bussie is a great hire for Chicago State Basketball. All Landon has done is win at every stop no matter the challenges. There is no one more deserving of this opportunity. Cougar Nation has so much to be excited about!
Talvin Hester, Head Men's Basketball Coach, Louisiana Tech University
Hard work, relentless recruiting, and a commitment to excellence—Landon Bussie embodies it all. A proven winner and a man of high integrity. He is built for this moment. Congratulations on this well-deserved opportunity. Chicago State is in great hands!
Quannas White, Head Men's Basketball Coach, University of Louisiana
Coach Bussie has done an incredible job at Alcorn State, building them into a championship- caliber program. There is not a doubt in my mind that he will do the same at Chicago State University. This is a well-deserved opportunity. Coach Bussie leads with integrity, inspires those around him, and he is a role model on and off the court for his student athletes!
Donte Jackson M.Ed, Head Men's Basketball Coach, Grambling State University
Today is a great day for Landon Bussie and Chicago state. A winning combination. Not only is Coach Bussie a revered coach, he's also a leader of men. His teams will always be prepared, defend on a high level, and execute on offense. Chicago state could not have hired a better person to lead their program.
Dannton Jackson, Head Men's Basketball Coach, Talladega Coach
I am really excited for Landon! He has amazing energy, passion and a commanding presence that Chicago State will love. He is a proven winner and will do a great job transferring his intensity and love for the game to his players and the community.
Bridgette Mitchell, Head Women's Basketball Coach, Fordham University
Coach Bussie has been a tireless worker every place he has been. It's no accident, from the success at Prairie View and the back-to-back Championships at Alcorn State, he knows how to recruit and knows how to Win! Chicago State should be excited to have him join their family!
Alfred Williams, Head Mens Basketball Coach, Xavier University of Louisiana
*COURTESY CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS