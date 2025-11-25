Former South Carolina State Bulldogs Star Donates To Basketball Program
Former South Carolina State University basketball player Drayton “Diesel” Jones has donated $20,000 to the university’s men’s basketball program, giving back to the institution where his collegiate career began.
Jones — a 6-foot-11 center — played two seasons at SC State before transferring to Butler University, a nationally respected basketball powerhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
In a unique connection between the two institutions, both SC State and Butler share the Bulldog mascot. Jones may have changed uniforms, but he’s still a Bulldog.
Jones said the foundation he built at SC State shaped his development on and off the court.
“I really enjoyed my time at South Carolina State. I matured and was molded through basketball and by every person at State who helped me along the way. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my time and experience at State.”
A great teammate and a unique person
Head Men’s Basketball Coach Erik Martin said Jones’ gift reflects his character and the values he demonstrated as a student-athlete.
“He's one of the most transparent individuals I've ever coached. He's someone who stays true to his faith — on and off the court and in life,” Martin said. “That makes him one of a kind to me. Drayton Jones changed the direction of our program, and I’ll forever be grateful to him and his parents for trusting me with him.”
Martin said the funds will help SC State’s Men’s Basketball Program maintain competitiveness with other programs in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. While the coach had never heard of another transferred player giving back to his former team, he was not surprised by Jones’ generosity.
“He's a great teammate. He's just a unique person,” Martin said. “I told him all the time, ‘Hey son, stay true to your uniqueness. Don’t worry about conforming and peer pressure nowadays.’
“He hasn't changed, and I don't think he'll change either,” Martin said.
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers expressed appreciation for Jones’ generosity and continued loyalty to the university.
“We are incredibly grateful to Drayton Jones and his family for giving back to the program that helped launch his journey," Conyers said. "When Bulldogs succeed and reach back to lift others, it strengthens our entire university community.
"This gift directly supports our student-athletes, and we deeply thank the Jones family for their belief in SC State and in the future of Bulldog basketball,” Conyers said.
Rooted in faith, family and basketball
Jones’ parents, Darryl and Cindy Jones, presented the contribution to Martin, Conyers and Interim Athletic Director Oliver “Buddy” Pough, at a recent football game.
The family is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, and relocated to the Houston, Texas, area in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina.
Jones’ father currently serves as pastor of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas. Jones’ father, Darryl C. Jones Sr., is a 6-foot-9 former Southeastern Louisiana University basketball player who now works as a school administrator and pastor.
The elder Jones said the gift reflects gratitude for the support his son received in Orangeburg.
“He wanted to give back where he started — because of the nurturing environment he had at South Carolina State. He moved on to Butler, which is a great institution, but he’ll never forget South Carolina State, where it all started,” Jones’ father said.
The donation was made on behalf of Diesel Dream LLC, Jones’ personal portfolio. Funds will directly support the Men’s Basketball Program and student-athlete experience.