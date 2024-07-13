Grambling State Tigers, HBCU All-Star Alum Jourdan Smith Earns Spot On The Detroit Pistons NBA Summer League Roster
The Detroit Pistons added Grambling State Tigers and HBCU All-Star guard/forward Jourdan Smith to the club's NBA Summer League roster. Smith will be in uniform as the Pistons face the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 PM ET on Saturday, July 13. The game will broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Jarrett Jack will be Detroit's Summer League head coach who will monitor the 6-7 swingman's performance.
In his senior year with the G-Men, Smith showcased his all-around skills, averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He was on the HBCU All-Star game's Team Wallace who defeated Team Mahorn, 109-97.
During the Midwest Region First Four game against the Montana State Bobcats, Smith scored 18 points with nine rebounds, three blocks, and a pair of steals in 45 minutes of action.
The New Orleans native was previously on the roster at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Grambling and making 65 game appearances.
The backcourt of Smith and Tra'Michael Moton helped the Tigers win two straight regular season championships. His team-high 20-point effort was the key to Grambling defeating Texas Southern in the 2024 SWAC Basketball Championship game.
Detroit Pistons Summer League Schedule
Saturday, July 13 – vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6:00 p.m., ESPN2 & ESPN+)
Monday, July 15 – vs. Houston Rockets (5:30 p.m., ESPN+ & NBATV)
Tuesday, July 16 – vs. Chicago Bulls (5:30 p.m., ESPN+ & NBATV)
Friday, July 19 – vs. New York Knicks (6:00 p.m., ESPN & ESPN+)
*All times CST*