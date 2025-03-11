Grambling State Dominates Alabama A&M In Commanding SWAC Tournament Victory
Grambling State University's men's basketball team cruised to a 2025 SWAC Men's Basketball opening-round victory, defeating Alabama A&M 73-56 at the Gateway Center.
The GSU Tigers were led in scoring by Mikale Stevenson with 17 points, three assists, and two rebounds. Kentavious Dozier posted 16 points, two rebounds, and two steals, while P.J. Eason scored 12 points for the G-Men.
The defense of Alabama A&M could not prevent a 15-of-30 (50%) first-half shooting performance by Grambling State. The Tigers also led by 14 points with 1:06 left in the period.
GSU marched out to a 41-30 advantage at intermission. Alabama A&M struggled to score in the paint with 10 points compared to GSU's 32 points.
Grambling State advances to the next round to square off against Texas Southern, which they defeated in last year's SWAC Men's Tournament game. The squads traded wins at home during the regular season.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS
Grambling State
- Mikale Stevenson: 17 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
- Kintavious Dozier: 16 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds
- PJ Eason: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
Alabama A&M
- Quincy McGriff: 10 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
- AC Bryant: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament: How To Watch, Game Schedules, Predictions
The Southwestern Athletic Conference slate of games for the 2025 SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, Mar. 11.
Men's Tournament Schedule (All times in CDT)
- March 11 - 2:00 PM: Game One - No. 8 Grambling State vs. No. 9 Alabama A&M; 8:30 PM: Game Two - No. 7 Florida A&M vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M
- March 12 - 2:00 PM: Game Three - No. 1 Southern vs. Winner of Game One; 8:30 PM: Game Four - No. 2 Jackson State vs. Winner of Game Two
- March 13 - 2:00 PM: Game Five - No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 5 Alabama State; 8:30 PM: Game Six - No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 6 Alcorn State
- March 14 - 2:00 PM: Game Seven - Winner of Game Three vs. Winner of Game Five; 8:30 PM: Game Eight - Winner of Game Four vs. Winner of Game Six
- March 15 - 9:30 PM: Championship - Winner of Game Seven vs. Winner of Game Eight
How To Watch
- All of the scheduled men's basketball games will broadcast on ESPN +. The Championship Game will be on ESPNU.
Predictions (Games 1 and 2)
- March 11: Grambling State to defeat Alabama A&M setting up a rematch of last year's Championship game with Texas Southern. Florida A&M will overcome a pesky Prairie View A&M squad, having them to advance and face a surging Jackson State unit.
SWAC Men's Basketball Postseason Honors | 2024-25 Season
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2024-25 All-SWAC Men's Basketball teams and individual award winners. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors. In order to be eligible for awards student-athletes must have participated in a minimum of 75 percent of their team’s games played this season.
Coach of the Year
Kevin Johnson, Southern
Player of the Year
Sterling Young, Florida A&M
Defensive Player of the Year
Andre Nunley, Southern
Newcomer of the Year
Milton Matthews, Florida A&M
Freshman of the Year
Dorian McMillian, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team
Trey Thomas, Bethune-Cookman
Sterling Young, Florida A&M
Amarr Knox, Alabama State
Michael Jacobs, Southern
Tanahj Pettway, Prairie View A&M
All-SWAC Second Team
TJ Madlock, Alabama State
Daniel Rouzan, Bethune-Cookman
Kavion McClain, Texas Southern
AC Bryant, Alabama A&M
Shannon Grant, Jackson State
SWAC Men's Basketball Brackets Set As Southern Tips Off Tournament At No. 1
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick seedings featuring the league’s top ten teams at the conclusion of regular season play.
2025 SWAC Regular Season Champion Southern enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed (15-3 SWAC).
Jackson State claimed the No. 2 seed (14-4 SWAC) while Bethune-Cookman claimed the No. 3 seed (13-5 SWAC) in the tournament followed by No. 4 seed Texas Southern (12-6 SWAC).
Alabama State is the No. 5 seed (12-6 SWAC) followed by No. 6 seed Alcorn State (11-7 SWAC).
Florida A&M (10-8 SWAC) and Grambling State (7-11 SWAC) will enter the tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds respectively.
Alabama A&M (6-12 SWAC) and Prairie View A&M (4-14) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds respectively.
In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.
The 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick is scheduled to be played on March 11-15 at Gateway Center Arena located in Atlanta, Ga.
SWAC MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEEDING
- Southern: 15-3
- Jackson State: 14-4
- Bethune-Cookman: 13-5
- Texas Southern: 12-6
- Alabama State: 12-6
- Alcorn State: 11-7
- Florida A&M: 10-8
- Grambling State: 7-11
- Alabama A&M: 6-12
- Prairie View A&M: 4-14
The upcoming tournament schedule of games is listed below.
SWAC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
March 11 2:00 pm Game One: No. 8 Grambling State vs. No. 9 Alabama A&M ESPN+
March 11 8:30 pm Game Two: No. 7 Florida A&M vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M ESPN+
March 12 2:00 pm Game Three: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+
March 12 8:30 pm Game Four: No. 2 Jackson State vs. Winner Game Two ESPN+
March 13 2:00 pm Game Five: No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 5 Alabama State ESPN+
March 13 8:30 pm Game Six: No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 6 Alcorn State ESPN+
March 14 2:00 pm Game Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game Five ESPN+
March 14 8:30 pm Game Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Six ESPN+
March 15 9:30 pm Championship: Winner Game Seven vs. Winner Game Eight ESPNU
All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)
