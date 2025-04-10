Grambling State Set To Hire Patrick Crarey As The Tigers New Head Basketball Coach
Patrick Crarey will be introduced as the new head basketball coach of the Grambling State Tigers, confirmed by HBCU Legends with an athletic department representative and first reported by Liv Antilla of Liv for Hoops.
The introductory press conference for Coach Crarey will take place at Grambling State's Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center at 10:00 AM CT on Friday, Apr. 11.
Crarey will fill the vacancy left by former GSU head coach Donte' Jackson, who left the Tigers program to become the head coach at Alabama A&M University.
Crarey had an interesting season at Florida A&M University after being appointed head coach of the Rattlers on Apr. 17, 2024. The Board of Trustees did not approve the initial contract proposal for Coach Crarey, which had been submitted by the former Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes.
After successfully coaching under a modified contract this season, the board proposed extending Crarey with a salary increase and other incentives.
However, there wasn't confirmation that Crarey accepted the terms before accepting Grambling State's offer.
Crarey guided Florida A&M to a 13-16 overall record and a 10-8 SWAC record during the 2024-25 season.
He guided the St. Thomas University Bobcats to a 61-27 record, made two NAIA Tournament appearances, and won a Sun Conference Regular Season Championship for three consecutive seasons. Crarey was named Sun Conference Coach of the Year for the 2023-24 season.
Before St. Thomas, Carery served as the men's basketball coach and athletic director at Washington Adventist University for ten seasons.
He is a native of Washington, D.C., and earned a B.S. in Kinesiology and Exercise from La Sierra University in 2007.
Previous Grambling State Basketball News
More massive upsets are happening in the postseason of HBCU Basketball. At the 2025 Starry SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament, No. 8 Grambling State defeated No. 1 Southern, 65-62, in overtime at the quarterfinals at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia.
Coach Donte' Jackson said his team won, "The Grambling Way!" Toughness, Sacrifice. It took it all, everything we had. It's a hell of a team over there [referring to Southern]...but our guys have been here [before] and wanted it."
After Southern's guard Michael Jacobs stole from GSU guard Kintavious Dozier, Noel Brentay broke away to dunk the ball, tying the game with just two seconds remaining.
The clock ran out in regulation, leading to an overtime period between last year's tournament champions, Grambling, and this season's regular season champions, the Southern Jaguars.
The G-Men would score 16 points in the extended period, hold off Southern, and create havoc in the SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket, winning 65-62.
Grambling's Mikale Stevenson was the only Tiger scoring in double figures with 12 points and grabbing four rebounds. P.J. Eason scored 9 points, and Kintavious Dozier scored six in the victory.
The winner of Thursday's No. 4 Texas Southern and No. 5 Alabama State will face No. 8 Grambling State on Friday at 2 PM CT.
G-MEN DEFEAT ALABAMA A&M
Grambling State University's men's basketball team cruised to a 2025 SWAC Men's Basketball opening-round victory, defeating Alabama A&M 73-56 at the Gateway Center.
The GSU Tigers were led in scoring by Mikale Stevenson with 17 points, three assists, and two rebounds. Kentavious Dozier posted 16 points, two rebounds, and two steals, while P.J. Eason scored 12 points for the G-Men.
The defense of Alabama A&M could not prevent a 15-of-30 (50%) first-half shooting performance by Grambling State. The Tigers also led by 14 points with 1:06 left in the period.
GSU marched out to a 41-30 advantage at intermission. Alabama A&M struggled to score in the paint with 10 points compared to GSU's 32 points.
Grambling State advances to the next round to square off against Texas Southern, which they defeated in last year's SWAC Men's Tournament game. The squads traded wins at home during the regular season.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS
Grambling State
- Mikale Stevenson: 17 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
- Kintavious Dozier: 16 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds
- PJ Eason: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
Alabama A&M
- Quincy McGriff: 10 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
- AC Bryant: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament: How To Watch, Game Schedules, Predictions
The Southwestern Athletic Conference slate of games for the 2025 SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, Mar. 11.
Men's Tournament Schedule (All times in CDT)
- March 11 - 2:00 PM: Game One - No. 8 Grambling State vs. No. 9 Alabama A&M; 8:30 PM: Game Two - No. 7 Florida A&M vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M
- March 12 - 2:00 PM: Game Three - No. 1 Southern vs. Winner of Game One; 8:30 PM: Game Four - No. 2 Jackson State vs. Winner of Game Two
- March 13 - 2:00 PM: Game Five - No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 5 Alabama State; 8:30 PM: Game Six - No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 6 Alcorn State
- March 14 - 2:00 PM: Game Seven - Winner of Game Three vs. Winner of Game Five; 8:30 PM: Game Eight - Winner of Game Four vs. Winner of Game Six
- March 15 - 9:30 PM: Championship - Winner of Game Seven vs. Winner of Game Eight
How To Watch
- All of the scheduled men's basketball games will broadcast on ESPN +. The Championship Game will be on ESPNU.
Predictions (Games 1 and 2)
- March 11: Grambling State to defeat Alabama A&M setting up a rematch of last year's Championship game with Texas Southern. Florida A&M will overcome a pesky Prairie View A&M squad, having them to advance and face a surging Jackson State unit.
SWAC Men's Basketball Postseason Honors | 2024-25 Season
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2024-25 All-SWAC Men's Basketball teams and individual award winners. The all-conference honors were voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors. In order to be eligible for awards student-athletes must have participated in a minimum of 75 percent of their team’s games played this season.
Coach of the Year
Kevin Johnson, Southern
Player of the Year
Sterling Young, Florida A&M
Defensive Player of the Year
Andre Nunley, Southern
Newcomer of the Year
Milton Matthews, Florida A&M
Freshman of the Year
Dorian McMillian, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team
Trey Thomas, Bethune-Cookman
Sterling Young, Florida A&M
Amarr Knox, Alabama State
Michael Jacobs, Southern
Tanahj Pettway, Prairie View A&M
All-SWAC Second Team
TJ Madlock, Alabama State
Daniel Rouzan, Bethune-Cookman
Kavion McClain, Texas Southern
AC Bryant, Alabama A&M
Shannon Grant, Jackson State
SWAC Men's Basketball Brackets Set As Southern Tips Off Tournament At No. 1
The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick seedings featuring the league’s top ten teams at the conclusion of regular season play.
2025 SWAC Regular Season Champion Southern enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed (15-3 SWAC).
Jackson State claimed the No. 2 seed (14-4 SWAC) while Bethune-Cookman claimed the No. 3 seed (13-5 SWAC) in the tournament followed by No. 4 seed Texas Southern (12-6 SWAC).
Alabama State is the No. 5 seed (12-6 SWAC) followed by No. 6 seed Alcorn State (11-7 SWAC).
Florida A&M (10-8 SWAC) and Grambling State (7-11 SWAC) will enter the tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds respectively.
Alabama A&M (6-12 SWAC) and Prairie View A&M (4-14) claimed the final two tournament bids and will enter the tournament as the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds respectively.
In the event of a tie in conference records the league’s tiebreaker policy was used to determine final seedings.
The 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament presented by Buick is scheduled to be played on March 11-15 at Gateway Center Arena located in Atlanta, Ga.
SWAC MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEEDING
- Southern: 15-3
- Jackson State: 14-4
- Bethune-Cookman: 13-5
- Texas Southern: 12-6
- Alabama State: 12-6
- Alcorn State: 11-7
- Florida A&M: 10-8
- Grambling State: 7-11
- Alabama A&M: 6-12
- Prairie View A&M: 4-14
The upcoming tournament schedule of games is listed below.
SWAC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
March 11 2:00 pm Game One: No. 8 Grambling State vs. No. 9 Alabama A&M ESPN+
March 11 8:30 pm Game Two: No. 7 Florida A&M vs. No. 10 Prairie View A&M ESPN+
March 12 2:00 pm Game Three: No. 1 Southern vs. Winner Game One ESPN+
March 12 8:30 pm Game Four: No. 2 Jackson State vs. Winner Game Two ESPN+
March 13 2:00 pm Game Five: No. 4 Texas Southern vs. No. 5 Alabama State ESPN+
March 13 8:30 pm Game Six: No. 3 Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 6 Alcorn State ESPN+
March 14 2:00 pm Game Seven: Winner Game Three vs. Winner Game Five ESPN+
March 14 8:30 pm Game Eight: Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Six ESPN+
March 15 9:30 pm Championship: Winner Game Seven vs. Winner Game Eight ESPNU
All times listed Eastern Standard Time (EST)
