HBCU All-Star Game Announces First-Ever Women's Basketball Event

24 women and 24 men will be featured at the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games.

HOUSTON – For the first time since the launch of the HBCU All-Star Basketball Game, a women's all-star game will be included for fans to enjoy. Founder Travis Williams disclosed to HBCU Legends years ago that he envisioned a women's all-star game would one day happen, and now it's a reality.  

"This game is about honoring the rich heritage and promoting the success of these remarkable athletes," Williams said at Thursday's press conference. "This is the epic moment to show the world that HBCUs matter, and we get an opportunity to celebrate the best in black college basketball during Final Four weekend."

Twenty-four women and twenty-four men will participate in the 2025 HBCU All-Star Games, totaling 48 student-athletes.

The 2025 HBCU All-Star Games will tip off at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday, Apr. 6,

