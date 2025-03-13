HBCU All-Star Game Announces Game-Changing Partnership With The CW Network
The 4th Annual Men's HBCU All-Star Basketball Game has announced a new broadcast partnership with the CW Network. Previously, CBS Sports televised the event for the first three years. This season, the showcase will feature basketball players from HBCUs and will be available to a national television audience on a new network.
The event is scheduled to air live on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM CT) at the historic Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.
Expanding Visibility for HBCU Athletic Excellence
The HBCU All-Star Game features the nation's most dynamic and talented men's basketball players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, representing all four historically Black athletic conferences—the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). Players from independent HBCUs including Tennessee State University, Hampton University, and North Carolina A&T State University will also participate in this showcase event.
"We are honored to partner with HBCU All-Stars to bring this year's Men's HBCU All-Star Basketball Game to The CW," Mike Perman, Senior Vice President of Sports at The CW Network said. "This annual event shines a spotlight on the top HBCU student-athletes, and we look forward to showcasing their stories alongside a thrilling game."
The timing of the game coincides with college basketball's championship weekend, providing maximum exposure for these talented athletes during one of the sport's most-watched periods of the year.
HBCU All-Stars: A Growing Tradition
The 2025 HBCU All-Star Game marks the fourth annual iteration of this celebration of Black college basketball excellence. The event was founded by Travis L. Williams, CEO of HBCU All-Stars LLC, who has worked diligently to create this platform showcasing HBCU talent.
"What a truly GOD-driven vision through the HBCU All-Star Game Experience and HBCU All-Stars Movement," Williams said. "We have this outstanding television broadcast partnership with The CW that will continue showing the world HBCUs matter during college basketball's biggest weekend in the great city of San Antonio at the legendary Freeman Coliseum."
Previous HBCU All-Star Games have been held in New Orleans (2022), Houston (2023), and Phoenix (2024), with each event growing in prominence and attendance. The Phoenix event in 2024 sold out the Global Credit Union Arena at Grand Canyon University, creating an unforgettable celebration of HBCU pride and talent in a region where no HBCUs exist.
HBCU All-Star Game At A Historic Venue
The Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio will serve as the backdrop for this celebration of HBCU athletic excellence. The venue, which opened its doors in 1949, has a rich history of hosting major sporting events, concerts, and community gatherings.
With a seating capacity of approximately 10,000 and more than 32,000 square feet of floor space, the coliseum provides an ideal setting for this prestigious event.
Located on San Antonio's east side, the Freeman Coliseum has been a cornerstone of the community for over 75 years, hosting thousands of events ranging from rodeos and circuses to professional sports and concerts. The art deco-styled venue is conveniently situated near downtown San Antonio, making it accessible for fans attending the game.
HBCU All-Stars Is More Than Just A Game
The HBCU All-Star Game was created to honor the rich legacy of HBCUs and celebrate the remarkable contributions of HBCU student-athletes and coaches in college basketball. The event promotes educational excellence, sportsmanship, and community empowerment.
HBCU All-Stars LLC, a Black-owned sports marketing, media, and events company founded in 2019, focuses on "Advocating, Educating, Exposing, Mentoring, and Investing in Hard-Working, Talented, Ambitious Students, Student-Athletes, and Brilliant Coaches at Our Distinguished Historically Black Colleges & Universities."
The 2025 event will make history by featuring not only the men's game but also the first-ever Women's HBCU All-Star Game, marking another significant milestone in showcasing extraordinary talent from HBCUs.
HBCU All-Star Game Reaching Its Audience
This broadcast partnership continues The CW's expansion into sports programming. Since Nexstar Media Group acquired a 75% stake in The CW in 2022, the network has secured broadcast rights to various sports properties
For viewers interested in attending the event in person, tickets for the HBCU All-Star Game can be purchased through the QR code available on promotional materials or by visiting hbcuallstargame.com.
As April 6, 2025, approaches, basketball fans nationwide can look forward to witnessing this celebration of HBCU talent, culture, and legacy on The CW Network, further cementing the HBCU All-Star Game's place as a significant event in the college basketball landscape.
