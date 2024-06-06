HBCU Legends

HBCU All-Stars Announce Its First International Tour To Paris With The All-Star Game's Alumni

The HBCU All-Stars alumni will introduce their talent to many at the Quai 54 World Streetball Championship.

Travis Williams continues to break new ground for HBCU basketball. Ten HBCU All-Stars alumni will embark on introducing HBCUs to an international audience with the first-ever HBCU All-Stars International Tour to Paris, France. The excursion begins Wednesday, June 19, to June 26, as several of the nation’s top HBCU All-Stars will participate.  

“This is one of the most important and rare moments in history where we get a once in a lifetime opportunity and global platform during the Olympic year in Paris to represent our esteemed HBCUs, four premier Black College conferences, the Best in Black College Basketball, and the United States of America in a part of the world where HBCUs and the HBCU culture do not exist,” Travis L. Williams, Founder and CEO, HBCU All Stars LLC said.

Alums from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 HBCU All-Star Games in New Orleans, Houston, and Phoenix will be partake in the Quai 54 World Streetball Championship at the prestigious Pierre de Coubertin Stadium. Celebrities and even NBA stars will travel overseas to enjoy the annual basketball tournament, which sold out in less than two hours.

PLAYER

COLLEGE

CONF.

POSITION

HEIGHT

ALUMNI YEAR

SAM SESSOMS

COPPIN STATE

MEAC

PG

6-0

2023

JAVONTE COOKE

WINSON-SALEM ST.

CIAA

PG

6-6

2022

SHAUN DOSS

UAPB

SWAC

SG

6-5

2023

KYLE FOSTER

HOWARD

MEAC

SG

6-6

2022

CHRISTIAN BROWN

TENN. STATE

IND

G/F

6-6

2024

CAMERON CHRISTON

GRAMBLING

SWAC

G/F

6-6

2023

JORDAN O'NEAL

JACKSON STATE

SWAC

F/C

6-7

2024

KERRY RICHARDSON

MOREHOUSE

SIAC

F/C

6-7

2023

TAJH GREEN

BENEDICT

SIAC

SF/PF

6-8

2022

BRISON GRESHAM

TEXAS SOUTHERN

SWAC

F/C

6-9

2022

“This is history in the making to host the first-ever HBCU All-Stars International Tour in Paris, one month before the 2024 Summer Olympics take place. The very deserving 10 players that have been selected from our 2022, 2023, and 2024 HBCU All-Star Games are playing professionally now in the NBA G-League, internationally overseas, and doing well in pursuing their goals, dreams, and aspirations of playing at the highest level in the NBA. They are truly excited to represent the HBCU All-Stars Basketball Movement, and the best in college basketball from our country’s most esteemed Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The legendary former HBCU coach Cy Alexander will serve as the Head Coach, bringing a wealth of valuable experience, knowledge, expertise, and respect.  

“Since October 2019, I have been working extremely hard through my sports marketing, events, and media company, HBCU All-Stars, LLC, to provide these amazing national and global opportunities for our proud and prestigious HBCUs, deserving student-athletes, and brilliant coaches across the country. This God-driven vision will provide exposure, access, recognition, and opportunities on a global platform in Paris against some of the top international teams competing in this event and in the friendly exhibition games. There were many outstanding players very deserving of this great honor and opportunity to play at the highest level and on the biggest international stage in Paris. 

“As always, I am just being obedient to this God-driven vision that was founded in 2019, and it has been a long journey and dream come true to get to this point in year three, especially after a very successful, sold-out HBCU All-Star Game in Phoenix during Final Four Weekend at Grand Canyon University.

We will continue honoring and celebrating the rich history, tradition, and contributions of HBCUs to the sport of college basketball. Now, we are taking the movement internationally to show the world that HBCUs have just as much talent, skills, knowledge, and abilities when provided with the same national and global spotlight. All we need is the same access, opportunities, exposure, and recognition,” said Williams.

With a mission to advocate, educate, expose, mentor, and invest in HBCU students, student-athletes, and coaches across the country, the event aims to showcase the “Best in Black College Basketball.” 

Launched by HBCU All-Stars LLC, a Black-owned sports marketing, events, and media company in Atlanta, the HBCU All-Star Game brings much-needed E.A.R. (Exposure, Access, Recognition) and O.R.R. (Opportunities, Resources, Results) while celebrating Black excellence, Black history, and Black cultural experiences at the highest level.

