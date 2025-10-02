HBCU ALL-STARS LLC: FOURTH ANNUAL ATL HAS SOMETHING TO SAY HBCU ALL-STARS CHALLENGE
HBCU All-Stars LLC has announced the fourth annual ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge. This is the first ever for the most prestigious Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools during the week of Monday, November 17th through Saturday, November 22nd.
The ATL HBCU All-Stars High School Challenge will feature eight of metro Atlanta and Fulton County’s top high school student-athletes and coaches from Douglass, Mays, South Atlanta, Maynard Jackson, Booker T. Washington, Westlake, and B.E.S.T. Academy.
The 2025 ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge is putting the focus this year on the best high school teams, student-athletes, and coaches in the city of Atlanta and Fulton County through our premier Black college basketball sports event. It is very important to highlight, showcase, and expose the APS and FCS teams, students, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, parents, and alums to our prestigious and tradition rich HBCUs, brilliant coaches, and respective academics and athletics programs across the country.
This is a big-time recruiting event to attend for some of the best HBCU basketball coaches from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Independent schools Tennessee State, Hampton, North Carolina A&T State Universities, and NAIA.
Prior to the high school basketball games, there will be a metro Atlanta high school “HBCU All-Stars Battle of the Bands” competition for first place awards and bragging rights, HBCU All-Stars College Admissions and Scholarship Fair, as well as HBCU All-Stars Black Business Expo for local businesses throughout the day.
The HBCU All-Stars Challenge “College Admissions & Scholarship Fair”
10:00 am – 8:00 pm EST
The HBCU All-Stars Challenge “High School Battle of the Bands”
10:30 am – 12:30 pm
The HBCU All-Stars Challenge High School Basketball Games are scheduled as follow:
Best Academy vs. Booker T. Washington High School at 1:00 pm EST
Maynard H. Jackson High School vs. South Atlanta High School at 3:00 pm EST
Therrell High School vs. Westlake High School at 5:00 pm EST
Douglass High School vs. Mays High School at 7:00 pm EST
Tickets are available to purchase for only $10.00 and will be announced soon!
“We are making history once again with the HBCU All-Stars Basketball Movement and look forward to hosting another first-class event. This year it is all about representing Atlanta and showcasing Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Schools on a national and global platform”, said Travis L. Williams, HBCU All-Stars, LLC Founder/CEO. “These outstanding APS and FCS games will have great crowds, players, and coaches who have demonstrated a high level of talent, hard work, commitment, coaching, competition, respect, sportsmanship, and winning at the highest level for their outstanding programs. We have this premier local, regional, national platform and global sports stage in our great city of Atlanta to tip-off the 2025-26 high school basketball season in the state-of-art Georgia State University Convocation Center. These young men will gain the necessary exposure and access to our HBCUs, athletics, and academic departments, and coaches to the rich basketball talent here in ATL”.
The ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge will continue magnifying community outreach and initiatives, financial commitment, resources, and love for HBCUs, prospective Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools students interested in attending HBCUs, current HBCU students, student-athletes, and academic scholarships, and celebrate Black History, Black Excellence, and Black Cultural Experiences.
The ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars Challenge experience is not just about basketball, but also the many HBCU cultural experiences surrounding the game for our fans and supporters. Leading up to the event, there will be a HBCU All-Stars HBCU and High School Battle of Bands and Dance Teams Competition, Power of HBCU Sports Symposium, Welcome Reception, College Admissions Fair, and Student-Athlete Empowerment Seminar for middle and high school students, and student-athletes, Community Outreach, Initiatives, Civil Rights Panel Discussion, Legacy Court Dedication, and much more.
The ATL Has Something to Say HBCU All-Stars High School Challenge Game Day Experience Festival will have a big-time game atmosphere and include live music, DJ’s, vendors, battle of the bands, dance, and cheer competition, Divine 9, Greeks competition and stroll-offs, activities, games, and much more.
Then all roads lead to Indianapolis for the fifth-year anniversary HBCU All-Star Game Experience “Celebrating the Best in HBCU basketball during Final Four Weekend.