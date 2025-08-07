HBCU Allstar Dream Classic 2025 Ready For Tip Off At Rucker Park
The energy in Harlem is about to reach a fever pitch as the HBCU All-Star Dream Classic 2025 takes over the iconic courts of Rucker Park.
On the sunlit blacktop where legends are made and streetball heroes are crowned, 40 of the nation's top HBCU basketball stars will showcase their talents in an unforgettable celebration of sport, culture, and community.
Where HBCU Basketball Excellence Meets Streetball Royalty
This year’s Classic is more than just a basketball game; it’s a cultural event. Representing powerhouse conferences such as the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC, SWAC, HBCUAC, NAIA, and independents, these student-athletes will showcase the unique character and fierce competitiveness of HBCUs in the heart of New York City.
Against the backdrop of the famous Rucker Park bleachers, you will witness collegiate pride merging seamlessly with the energy of urban streetball culture.
HBCU Basketball Star Power On & Off the Court
With professional scouts from the NBA G-League, top European leagues, and major sports agents in attendance, dreams are not just displayed—they’re born. But it’s not only about athletic prowess, the Classic celebrates the rich traditions of HBCU heritage:
- Electrifying Men’s & Women’s Allstar Basketball games
- A Women's HBCU vs. City 3v3 Tournament bringing the best local talent into the spotlight
- High-stepping D9 Step Show performances
- Soul-stirring HBCU and high school bands
- Spirited cheerleaders igniting the crowd
- “Live” performances from celebrated DJs and MCs, promising a block party vibe all day long
Fun, Music, and Community for Everyone
Expect more than basketball:
- Fans Contests with chances to win exclusive prizes
- A T-shirt and Footwear Design Competition with scholarships for the winners
- School supply giveaways to support Harlem’s youth
- Mouth-watering eats from the city’s best food trucks lining Frederick Douglass Boulevard
- Activities and excitement for people of all ages—bring the whole family to the park!
Plan Your HBCU Allstar Dream Classic Day – Schedule at a Glance
- 1:30pm - HBCU vs. City Women’s 3v3 Tournament
- 3:00pm - Food Trucks Open on Frederick Douglass Blvd.
- 4:30pm - Women’s HBCU Allstar (5on5) Game
- 6:00pm - “Live” Music Performance
- 6:30pm - Men’s HBCU Allstar (5on5) Game
- 8:30pm - Afterparty at Harlem Tavern
A Saluting The Sponsors
This incredible day wouldn't have been possible without the support of dedicated sponsors such as Champion, Charles Pan Fried, Wilson, Tri-State Sports, SLAM, Pure, HBCU Only, Cirkul, Brand Dream, NY Cup, JD Sports, Aloft, and Rucker Pro Legends. Together, they are committed to uplifting the next generation of athletes and scholars.
The HBCU Legacy Continues
So Harlem—get ready! The impact of HBCU pride, streetball flair, and community unity is rolling into Rucker Park, and it’s a show you won’t want to miss. Grab your friends, your family, and your team gear: “They Coming Y’all… HBCUs are Coming!!”
HBCU Allstar Dream Classic 2025 Team Rosters
MEN'S ROSTERS
ML Kings
- Cameron Shockley
- Timmy Adedire
- Kevin Sesberry
- Darius Ford
- Ahmir Langlais
- Reggie Hudson
- Bakir Cleveland
- Ajjay Plain
- Marcus Scott
- Alvin Miles
Monroe Magic
- Tyrel Bladen
- Omar Rowe
- Jalen Williams
- Isaac Parson
- Robert Smith
- Dalvuan Mitchell
- Dericko Williams
- Clint Wright
- DJ Thomas
- Jamal Cannady
WOMEN'S ROSTERS
CV Stringers
- Chanel Wilson
- Destiny Ryles
- Amesha Miller
- Keayna McLaughlin
- Taylor Williams
- Danajiah Williams
- Nytasia Braxton
- Kayla White
- Anyssa Fields
- Anii Harris
Laney Leapers
- Cheyenne Talbot
- Naja Fenelon
- Andriana Avent
- Brittany Bolin
- Ny Langley
- Taleah Dilworth
- Joy Campbell
- Soniyah Reed
- Ciani Montgomery
- Ciara Hardy