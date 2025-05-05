HBCU Basketball Phenom Blake Harper Transfers From Howard To Creighton University
Blake Harper, the electrifying freshman who captivated HBCU basketball at Howard University, will officially transfer to Creighton University, according to Bluejays basketball.
The Howard Bison 6-8 transfer became the first player in MEAC history to win the Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year honors in the same season. The D.C. native leaves a massive void for Coach Kenneth Blakeney and the Howard Bison to fill after averaging an impressive 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
Harper's decision to choose Creighton comes over a month of speculation regarding NIL deals tied to Division I powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Maryland, and LSU. The Bluejays ended their 2024-25 basketball season with a 25-11 record before falling to No. 4 Auburn at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Harper's fans indicated he and his family did not rule out a return to Howard or possibly remaining on the East Coast to play during his sophomore season - now he will call Omaha, Nebraska, home.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott now has five talented additions to an already loaded roster of talent who should compete for the Big East Title. Harper's commitment signals a new era for a Bluejays basketball team that could make another deep postseason run in next year's NCAA Tourney.
During his freshman campaign, Harper was sensational after starting all 32 games at Howard. Coach McDermott will work with him to become a more complete player offensively and defensively. Last season, he posted five 30-point performances and led the MEAC in scoring.
Creighton will get an explosive scoring threat in Harper. He'll help elevate the Bluejays team while playing in a highly competitive conference against nationally ranked teams nationwide. HBCU basketball may have lost its best player but gained recognition for producing another promising talent like Harper.