HBCU Legends

HBCU Basketball Features HBCUAC Crossover's Friday Results & Saturday Matchups

HBCUAC is hosting a conference mini-tournament at Stillman and Talladega Colleges

Kyle T. Mosley

The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) women’s basketball team
The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) women’s basketball team / Credit: University of the Virgin Islands (UVI)

The HBCUAC Crossover is heading into Day Two for great HBCU basketball! On Friday, Wilberforce and Southern had their men's and women's teams to square off. While the teams from Voorhees, Dillard, Stillman, and the University of Virgin Islands battled at the mini-tournament.

"We are kicking off. I would I would say it's the road, to Titletown [Tuscaloosa, Alabama]," HBCUAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker-Barnes told HBCU Legends. " It is going to be a very, very impactful weekend for for a couple of reasons. I think there is monetization opportunities for us with this format. Similar to the way the CFP playoffs are with mini-tournaments leading up to the big tournament.

Fans can watch the live-streaming broadcast on Urban Edge Network. Download the free app or watch online

Dr. Barnes fishished by saying, "I think it's a great week. It's going to be a great week of playing. I'm going to get a chance to see some people. It's going to be real competitive."

STILLMAN COLLEGE GAME SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JAN. 3 RESULTS 

  • WBB - Wilberforce University 81, SUNO 72
  • MBB - Wilberforce University 82, SUNO 91
  • WBB - Voorhees University 40, Dillard University 80
  • MBB - Voorhees University vs Dillard University
  • WBB - Stillman College 82, University of Virgin Islands 44
  • MBB - Stillman College 86, University of Virgin Islands 83

TALLADEGA COLLEGE GAME SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JAN. 3 RESULTS

  • WBB - Oakwood University 61, Philander Smith University 73
  • MBB - Oakwood University 59, Philander Smith University 96
  • WBB - Talladega College 59, Wiley University 56 (2OT)
  • MBB - Talladega College 57,  Wiley University 62
  • WBB - Fisk University 64, Tougaloo College 69
  • MBB - Fisk University 77, Tougaloo College 81
Dillard vs. Wilberforce
Dillard vs. Wilberforce / Credit: HBCU Legends

STILLMAN COLLEGE GAME SCHEDULE - SATURDAY

SATURDAY, JAN. 4 SCHEDULE 

  • 10 a.m. - WBB - Wilberforce University vs Dillard University
  • 12 p.m. - MBB -  Wilberforce University vs Dillard University
  • 2 p.m. - WBB - Stillman College vs Wiley University
  • 4 p.m. - MBB - Stillman College vs Wiley University
  • 6 p.m. - WBB - Rust College vs SUNO
  • 8 p.m. - MBB - Rust College vs SUNO
Voorhees vs. Tougaloo
Voorhees vs. Tougaloo / Credit: HBCU Legends

TALLADEGA COLLEGE GAME SCHEDULE - SATURDAY

SATURDAY, JAN. 4 SCHEDULE

  • 10 a.m. - WBB - Voorhees University vs Tougaloo College
  • 12 p.m. - MBB -  Voorhees University vs Tougaloo College
  • 2 p.m. - WBB - Talladega College vs Philander Smith University
  • 4 p.m. - MBB - Talladega College vs Philander Smith University
  • 6 p.m. - WBB - Oakwood University vs University of the Virgin Islands
  • 8 p.m. - MBB - Oakwood University vs University of the Virgin Islands

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball