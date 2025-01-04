HBCU Basketball Features HBCUAC Crossover's Friday Results & Saturday Matchups
The HBCUAC Crossover is heading into Day Two for great HBCU basketball! On Friday, Wilberforce and Southern had their men's and women's teams to square off. While the teams from Voorhees, Dillard, Stillman, and the University of Virgin Islands battled at the mini-tournament.
"We are kicking off. I would I would say it's the road, to Titletown [Tuscaloosa, Alabama]," HBCUAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker-Barnes told HBCU Legends. " It is going to be a very, very impactful weekend for for a couple of reasons. I think there is monetization opportunities for us with this format. Similar to the way the CFP playoffs are with mini-tournaments leading up to the big tournament.
Fans can watch the live-streaming broadcast on Urban Edge Network. Download the free app or watch online.
Dr. Barnes fishished by saying, "I think it's a great week. It's going to be a great week of playing. I'm going to get a chance to see some people. It's going to be real competitive."
STILLMAN COLLEGE GAME SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, JAN. 3 RESULTS
- WBB - Wilberforce University 81, SUNO 72
- MBB - Wilberforce University 82, SUNO 91
- WBB - Voorhees University 40, Dillard University 80
- MBB - Voorhees University vs Dillard University
- WBB - Stillman College 82, University of Virgin Islands 44
- MBB - Stillman College 86, University of Virgin Islands 83
TALLADEGA COLLEGE GAME SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, JAN. 3 RESULTS
- WBB - Oakwood University 61, Philander Smith University 73
- MBB - Oakwood University 59, Philander Smith University 96
- WBB - Talladega College 59, Wiley University 56 (2OT)
- MBB - Talladega College 57, Wiley University 62
- WBB - Fisk University 64, Tougaloo College 69
- MBB - Fisk University 77, Tougaloo College 81
STILLMAN COLLEGE GAME SCHEDULE - SATURDAY
SATURDAY, JAN. 4 SCHEDULE
- 10 a.m. - WBB - Wilberforce University vs Dillard University
- 12 p.m. - MBB - Wilberforce University vs Dillard University
- 2 p.m. - WBB - Stillman College vs Wiley University
- 4 p.m. - MBB - Stillman College vs Wiley University
- 6 p.m. - WBB - Rust College vs SUNO
- 8 p.m. - MBB - Rust College vs SUNO
TALLADEGA COLLEGE GAME SCHEDULE - SATURDAY
SATURDAY, JAN. 4 SCHEDULE
- 10 a.m. - WBB - Voorhees University vs Tougaloo College
- 12 p.m. - MBB - Voorhees University vs Tougaloo College
- 2 p.m. - WBB - Talladega College vs Philander Smith University
- 4 p.m. - MBB - Talladega College vs Philander Smith University
- 6 p.m. - WBB - Oakwood University vs University of the Virgin Islands
- 8 p.m. - MBB - Oakwood University vs University of the Virgin Islands