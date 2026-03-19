HBCU Basketball Making a Financial Impact at March Madness

HOUSTON — For the first time in 32 years, three HBCU men's basketball programs landed in the same NCAA Tournament field. Prairie View A&M (SWAC), Howard (MEAC), and Tennessee State (OVC) all earned bids to the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. Behind the highlight reels and bracket drama of March Madness, there is a significant financial story worth telling.

The Unit System: How the NCAA Distributes Tournament Money

The NCAA does not pay competing schools directly. Instead, it distributes revenue to conferences through a "unit" system, where each conference earns one unit per game played in the men's tournament. The more a team advances, the more units it earns and, therefore, the more money it earns for its respective conference — SWAC, MEAC, or OVC.

In 2026, the men's tournament will distribute more than $270 million. Each unit is worth approximately $2 million, paid to conferences in annual installments of roughly $350,000 over six years. Conferences then distribute that money to member schools according to their own established revenue-sharing policies, which can vary.

For smaller HBCU conferences operating on significantly tighter budgets than their Power Four counterparts, even a single unit can represent meaningful revenue. It is also worth noting that players receive $0 directly from the basketball fund, though NIL deals and conference distributions to athletic departments indirectly support programs.

HBCUS FINANCIAL IMPACT at MARCH MADANESS | HBCU LEGENDS

Prairie View A&M and the SWAC: A Historic Win Worth Millions

Prairie View A&M's 67-55 First Four victory over Lehigh was not just the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament win — it was a financial windfall for the Southwestern Athletic Conference. By winning in Dayton and advancing to the Round of 64, the Panthers earned the SWAC 2 units, worth approximately $4 million over 6 years.

NCAA Appearance Units Gained Money Earned First Four 1 Unit ~$2 million First Four Victory + 1 Unit ~$2 million 2 Appearances Total 2 Units ~$4 million

If Prairie View A&M pulls off a dramatic upset of the defending national champion Florida in Friday's first round, a third unit worth approximately $2 million would be added to the SWAC's total.

The SWAC has 12 member institutions. Under an equal distribution model, Prairie View's two-unit haul would generate roughly $333,000 per school over six years. However, actual payouts depend on the SWAC's current revenue-sharing policy, which may use a tiered, performance-based, or hybrid formula rather than equal distribution.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Howard Bison guard Cedric Taylor III (12) receive congratulations from Howard Bison head coach Kenneth Blakeney in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Howard and the MEAC: Fewer Schools, Bigger Per-School Impact

Howard University's Bison outlasted UMBC 86-83 in a dramatic First Four finish at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday night, securing the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament victory. Like Prairie View, Howard earned two MEAC units, worth approximately $4 million, by advancing to face the No. 1 seed, Michigan, in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday.

What makes Howard's win potentially more impactful on a per-school basis is the MEAC's size. Following several departures in recent years, the conference has eight member institutions playing basketball, four fewer than the SWAC's 12 members. With a smaller pool of schools sharing the same unit revenue, the Bison's two-unit total stretches further per institution than what occurs in the SWAC.

Under an equal distribution model, the MEAC's eight schools would each receive approximately $500,000 over six years from Howard's two units, nearly 50% more per school than those same two units generate across the SWAC under similar conditions. As with the SWAC, actual distributions depend on the MEAC's revenue-sharing policy.

Under head coach Kenny Blakeney, the Bison have now made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and claimed its first March Madness victory, building program equity that strengthens the MEAC's national brand and recruiting pipeline.

Tennessee State coach Nolan Smith during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee State and the OVC: One Unit, Still Historic

Tennessee State enters the 2026 NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed in the Midwest Region, facing No. 2 seed Iowa State on Friday in St. Louis. The Tigers are marking the program's first tournament appearance since 1994 and ending a 32-year drought.

Because Tennessee State did not play in the First Four, the Ohio Valley Conference earns one unit for the Tigers' appearance, worth approximately $2 million over six years. A first-round upset of Iowa State would add a second unit. While Tennessee State competes in the predominantly non-HBCU Ohio Valley Conference, its presence as an HBCU on the national stage carries cultural weight that extends well beyond the unit ledger.

Mar 18, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers guard Dontae Horne (2) dribbles in the first half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Bigger Picture for HBCUs

Starting with the 2026 tournament, NCAA tournament units now apply to the Final Four and national championship game, a progressive structural change that raises the total available units to 135 and increases the financial reward for deep tournament runs.

For HBCU conferences, this expanded structure offers greater upside than ever before, even as matchups against the sport's most resourced programs remain formidable challenges. Howard’s and Prairie View’s victories should be a motivating factor for the selection committee to consider higher seedings for HBCUs.

By the same token, it’s financially beneficial for an HBCU conference when one of its members plays and wins a First Four contest.

The math is straightforward: three HBCUs in the tournament means real money flowing toward Black college athletics. The Panthers' first-ever March Madness victory, Howard's program-defining breakthrough, and Tennessee State's 32-year drought finally broken are moments that resonate emotionally, but they also generate revenue that funds scholarships, facilities, coaching salaries, and the next generation of HBCU student-athletes.

Could a larger financial impact could be felt if the HBCUs were seeded higher in the NCAA Tournament? Yes. For the moment, the current participants will have to be the ones changing the narrative for the NCAA selection committee.

In that sense, the scoreboard and the balance sheet are telling the same story — HBCUs are winning in 2026.