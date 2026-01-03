HBCU BASKETBALL NEW YEAR DOUBLEHEADER TIPS OFF ON HBCU GO
In this story:
Heisman winner Charlie Ward and NBA All-Star Reggie Theus bring star power to the sidelines as Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman open the season with women’s and men’s matchups; HBCU GO debuts an expanded broadcast team for 2026 Season
Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, the free-streaming digital platform and premier destination for HBCU sports and culture, officially tips off the 2026 basketball season on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. ET with a marquee Sunshine State rivalry as Florida A&M travels to Bethune-Cookman for a men’s and women’s doubleheader to open SWAC play for both programs.
The matchup is anchored by a headline coaching duel between Charlie Ward, former Heisman Trophy winner and NBA veteran in his first season leading Florida A&M, and Reggie Theus, NBA All-Star and head coach/athletic director of Bethune-Cookman, who looks to build on the Wildcats’ recent momentum. That star power only heightens the intensity of this in-state rivalry, which carries major stakes on both sides of the ball.
On the women’s side, the Lady Rattlers and Lady Wildcats split their series last season, setting the stage for another evenly matched battle, while the men’s matchup sees Bethune-Cookman defending home court after sweeping Florida A&M a year ago.
Coverage will be powered by HBCU GO’s deep and dynamic broadcast bench. Play-by-play announcer James Hadnot brings command of the game, energetic delivery, and deep knowledge of HBCU athletics; Hadnot is joined by Lawrencia Moten, a former Division I athlete with sharp on-court insight, and Tim Scarborough, whose experience and basketball IQ add strategic perspective.
New this season, Thai Floyd and Olivia Antilla join the roster, adding fresh energy and expanded versatility across in-game, sideline, and studio coverage—further elevating HBCU GO’s on-air presence for the 2026 season.
The HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr, premieres immediately following the women’s game. The weekly show offers the HBCU community an in-depth look at HBCU sports and culture, featuring player profiles, game highlights, exclusive interviews, and more.
Don’t miss this Sunshine State showdown as two storied rivals tip off HBCU college basketball opening weekend, live on HBCUGO.TV.
MATCHUP
Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
LOCATION
Moore Gymnasium
640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
GAME TIMES (ET)
Women’s Game: 1:00 PM
Men’s Game: 3:30 PM
HBCU GO BROADCAST TEAM
Women's Game: James Hadnot (Play-by-play), Lawrencia Moten (Color Analyst), Tim Scarborough (Sideline Reporter)
Men's Game: James Hadnot (Play-by-play), , Tim Scarborough (Color Analyst), Lawrencia Moten (Sideline Reporter)
