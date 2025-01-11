HBCU BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD - CONFERENCE GAMES - WEEK 2
HBCU basketball's Week 2 conference scores in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, OVC, NAIA, and CAA.
HOUSTON - HBCU basketball's conference scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA, NAIA and Independents for Week 2 of 2025.
HBCU BASKETBALL BIG SCOREBOARD FOR WEEK 2 - CONFERENCE PLAY
ICYMI - WEEK 1 SCORES
MEN'S SCORES
SWAC Conference Games
- Prairie View A&M Panthers defeated Grambling Tigers, 73-55
- Alabama State Hornets dominated Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, 84-55
- Jackson State Tigers overcame Alcorn State Braves, 72-69
- Southern Jaguars defeated Texas Southern Tigers, 67-58
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs bested Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, 89-79
MEAC Conference Games
- Norfolk State Spartans secured a victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, 81-59
- Coppin State Eagles edged North Carolina Central Eagles, 63-61
- South Carolina State Bulldogs prevailed over Morgan State Bears, 86-72
Other HBCU Matchups
- Tennessee State Tigers topped Little Rock Trojans, 95-86
- North Carolina A&T Aggies fell to Drexel Dragons, 68-59
WOMEN'S SCORES
SWAC Conference Games
- Jackson State Tigers topped Alcorn State Braves 67-64
- Texas Southern Tigers edged Southern Jaguars 55-51
- Florida A&M Rattlers topped Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 62-54
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs overcame Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 66-52
- Grambling Tigers outscored Prairie View A&M Panthers 67-44
- Alabama State Hornets dominated Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 64-49
MEAC Conference Games
- Norfolk State Spartans secured a decisive win over Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 72-54
- Coppin State Eagles prevailed against North Carolina Central Eagles 69-66
- Morgan State Bears narrowly defeated South Carolina State Bulldogs 55-54
- Howard Bison defeated Delaware State Hornets 74-66
Other HBCU Matchups
- Tennessee State Tigers fell to Little Rock Trojans 67-63
