HBCU BASKETBALL: BETHUNE-COOKMAN (MBB) & SOUTHERN (WBB) PREDICTED TO WIN SWAC TITLES

𝘿𝙋𝙊𝙔 𝘿𝘼𝙄𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙄!



Daimoni Dorsey has been named Preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year AND Preseason All-SWAC First Team!#𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨 | #𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙏𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 pic.twitter.com/b8qwe2ZGWX