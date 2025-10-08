HBCU BASKETBALL: BETHUNE-COOKMAN (MBB) & SOUTHERN (WBB) PREDICTED TO WIN SWAC TITLES
The Southwestern Athletic Conference hosted its media days on Tuesday and Wednesday for the women's and men's basketball programs, respectively.
During these events, coaches and athletic department leaders shared their preseason predictions for the upcoming 2025-26 season. It looks like this will be a highly competitive again in the conference.
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are favored to lead the men's division, with Southern, Jackson State, Alabama State, and Texas Southern rounding out the top five in the preseason poll.
"Being the preseason number one is great, and it shows what others around the league feel about what we've brought in, and the program you're building here in Daytona Beach," athletic director and head coach Reggie Theus expressed. "However, with great expectations comes great responsibility to live up to the hype put upon you."
The Southern Jaguars are projected to lead the women's division, with Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Texas Southern, and Grambling State expected to be among the top five programs in the poll.
The Preseason All-SWAC teams selected forecast a varied crew of top performers for the men and women.
SWAC WOMEN'S PRESEASON PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
- Preseason Player of the Year: Kalia Walker, Alabama A&M
- Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Daimoni Dorsey, Bethune-Cookman
Last season, Kalia Walker starred for Dawn Thornton at Alabama A&M. Today, she headlines the Bulldogs backcourt averaging 8.3 points and 2.4 assists.
She solid 2024-25 year, averaging 14.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
"This is a well-deserved recognition for all the work Daimoni [Dorsey] has been putting in, not only this year, but last year – day in and day out, every single day," head coach Crayton Del Rosario expressed. "Daimoni has been one of the anchors of our defense and sets the tone every day in practice. But I know she'll tell you this is a team award – our entire defensive unit pushes each other to be better.
SWAC MEN'S PRESEASON PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
- Preseason Player of the Year: Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State
- Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Doctor Bradley, Bethune-Cookman
Jackson State's senior guard Daeshun Ruffin is considered the Preseason Player of the Year who averaged 15.7 ponts, 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds in 2024-25.
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats' Doctor Bradley received top votes as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-8 guard is a graduate student from Los Angeles, California.
"Doctor [Bradley] is a dynamic playmaker," Theus said. "He could have easily been either Offensive or Defensive Player of the Year with the athleticism he possesses in his game. We are excited to see what he can bring to the team."
Men's Basketball: Predicted Order of Finish
Bethune-Cookman is the preseason favorite, with Southern and Jackson State also widely respected in the poll.
- Bethune-Cookman
- Southern
- Jackson State
- Alabama State
- Texas Southern
- Alabama A&M
- Grambling State
- Florida A&M
- Prairie View A&M
- Alcorn State
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Mississippi Valley State
Men's Preseason All-SWAC Teams
First Team:
- Michael Jacobs (Southern)
- Daniel Rouzan (Bethune-Cookman)
- Daeshun Ruffin (Jackson State)
- Kintavious Dozier (Alabama A&M)
- Doctor Bradley (Bethune-Cookman)
Second Team:
- Zaire Hayes (Texas Southern)
- Dorian McMillian (Jackson State)
- Jordan Chatman (Florida A&M)
- Seneca Willoughby (Bethune-Cookman)
- Micah Simpson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
Women's Basketball: Predicted Order of Finish
Southern's women's team is the consensus pick to finish first, with strong support from coaches and SIDs.
- Southern
- Alabama A&M
- Jackson State
- Texas Southern
- Grambling State
- Alcorn State
- Bethune-Cookman
- Florida A&M
- Alabama State
- Prairie View A&M
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Mississippi Valley State
Women's Preseason All-SWAC Teams
First Team:
- Kalia Walker (Texas Southern)
- Leianya Massenat (Jackson State)
- Nakia Cheatham (Alcorn State)
- Daimoni Dorsey (Bethune-Cookman)
- Kiarra Henderson (Alcorn State)
Second Team:
- Kaitlyn Bryant (Alabama State)
- Jaileyah Cotton (Jackson State)
- Douthshine Prien (Grambling State)
- Janessa Kelley (Bethune-Cookman)
- Jaida Belton (Alabama A&M)