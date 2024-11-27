HBCU Legends

HBCU BASKETBALL: Xavier Gold Nuggets Defeat LSU-Alexandria To Start Season 8-0

The Gold Nuggets equal best start since 1980-81 season.

Xavier University's women's basketball team won against LSU-Alexandria 85-80. The Gold Nuggets improved their record to 8-0 in front of 222 spectators at Convocation Center in New Orleans, LA. Tuesday's victory equaled their best start since the 1980-81 season.

Joy Campbell (23 points), Lauren Banks (18 points), and Kam Shelley (19 points) extended their double-figure scoring of the season to eight games in the win over the Generals.

The Gold Nuggets entered last night's game as one of the 20 unbeaten NAIA women's basketball teams. XULA protected its home court by winning eight straight and 12 of the previous 13 contests.

Joy Campbell netted 7 points, and Kam Shelley added 6 for the Gold Nuggets in the first period, leading 21-14. XULA would lead to 37-32 over LSU-A at halftime.

The Generals claimed the lead in the 3rd period by outscoring the Gold Nuggets 22-17 to tie the contest at 54. The visitors opened the 4th quarter on a Jewel Jones trey to claim the lead, 57-54.

A Janiya Reed three-pointer knotted the game at 61 before Traeshira Harry buried a jumper, and Jewel Jones sank 1 of 2 free throw attempts as LSU-A led 64-61 with 5:52 remaining.

The Gold Nuggets rallied to seize control of the game to break a tie at 71 when Lauren Banks hit two free throws for the 72-21 advantage with 2:54 on the scoreboard. XULA would hold off a late push by the Generals to win 85-80.

Up Next: XULA will travel to play LSU-Shreveport in a conference game for a 3:00 PM CT tip-off at The Dock in Shreveport, Louisiana.

