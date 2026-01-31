HBCU GO Features SWAC Doubleheader: Bethune-Cookman Battling Alabama State

Today’s doubleheader on HBCU GO will switch from the CIAA to the SWAC as Bethune-Cookman University battles Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. The game will tipoff from Dunn-Oliver Acadome at 12:00 p.m CT/ 1:00 p.m. ET.

Due to weather conditions, the originally scheduled Livingstone College vs. Winston-Salem State University matchup has been postponed and will not be televised.

For the second consecutive week, the SWAC takes center stage on HBCU GO Hoops Saturday. On the women’s side, Alabama State enters riding a three-game winning streak, while Bethune-Cookman looks to regain footing in conference play.

Alabama State | Clearia Peterson (Hornets F/C) holds her ground in the paint, boxing out and owning the boards with strength and focus. Tyler Byrd (Hornets Guard) stays locked in, low and explosive as he attacks the defense off the dribble.

Immediately following the women’s game, fans can tune in to the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr. This week’s episode features HBCU basketball insider Thai Floyd, delivering analysis, highlights, and perspective from across the HBCU basketball landscape.

The men’s matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET features No. 1-ranked Bethune-Cookman aiming to extend its hold atop the SWAC standings, with Alabama State seeking a home-court win to tighten the race and build late-season momentum.

Beyond the games, HBCU GO will feature a slate of Black History Month programming premiering February 7, supported by custom-branded visuals, original vignettes, spotlight features, and coordinated digital and social content highlighting Black history, leadership, culture, and athletic excellence.

“HBCU GO is committed to celebrating Black history, culture, and sports in ways that honor both legacy and lived experience,” Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO, said. “This February, our Black History Month programming brings together powerful conversations, cultural storytelling, and sports-driven narratives, spotlighting influential voices, compelling journeys, and the leaders shaping our communities today. It’s a reflection of the depth, diversity, and impact that define HBCUs and Black culture year-round.”

February Black History Month Features & Programming on HBCU GO﻿

Beyond the games, HBCU GO will feature a slate of Black History Month

programming throughout February.

HBCU GO Black History Month Block – Week 1 Premiere

Friday, February 7 | Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Block opens with an in-studio, on-camera read from HBCU GO talent.﻿

PORTRAITS N COLOR – Black History Month Feature

Friday, February 7 | 6:00 p.m.

Featuring Jotaka Eaddy, Founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, and the force behind Win With Black Women.﻿

NFL 360 FILMS: NFL AFRICA – THE JOURNEY

Friday, February 7 | 7:00 p.m.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora leads a journey focused on talent development and global impact.﻿

MASTERS OF THE GAME: JESSE COLLINS

Friday, February 7 | 8:00 p.m.

Award-winning producer Jesse Collins discusses leadership, innovation, and shaping culture through storytelling.﻿

BLACKEST QUESTIONS: ASHLEY BLAINE FEATHERSON

Friday, February 7 | 9:00 p.m.

A candid conversation on identity, representation, and creative voice.

Bethune-Cookman University Hornets vs. Alabama State University Wildcats

GAME TIMES

Women’s Game: 1:00 PM ET

Men’s Game: 3:30 PM ET

LOCATION

The Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, AL 36104



HBCU GO BROADCAST TEAM

Derrin Horton: Play-by-Play

Nia Symone: Color Analyst/Sideline Reporter

Tim Scarborough: Color Analyst/Sideline Reporter

