HBCU Men’s Basketball Rundown — Jan. 3, 2025
HBCU basketball tipped off conference action with wins in the SWAC from Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, Grambling State, Alabama State and MEAC South Carolina State, Delaware State, Maryland Eastern Shore, North Carolina Central, Lincoln (Pa.), the CIAA with Virginia Union, Bowie State, and SIAC for Central State, Kentucky State, Morehouse, Fort Valley State, Clark Atlanta, Lane and Albany State.
SWAC
Bethune-Cookman edged rival Florida A&M 87–83 in Daytona Beach in one of the today’s marquee matchups. Jackson State followed with an 89–86 home win over Alcorn State in Jackson, Mississippi, in a fast-paced conference battle.
Grambling State held off Prairie View A&M 76–72 at home, while Alabama State pulled away for an 89–69 road victory over Mississippi Valley State in Itta Bena. Arkansas-Pine Bluff capped SWAC play with a 95–83 home win against Alabama A&M in Pine Bluff. Texas Southern lost to Southern 84-73 in Baton Rouge.
MEAC
South Carolina State survived a one-point thriller, slipping past Howard 58–57 in Orangeburg. Delaware State protected its home court with a gritty 53–51 victory over Coppin State in Dover.
Maryland Eastern Shore used a strong second half to defeat Morgan State 66–49 at the Hytche Center in Princess Anne. North Carolina Central rounded out MEAC action with a narrow 69–67 home win over Norfolk State in Durham.
CIAA
Lincoln (Pa.) picked up an 82–63 road win at Queens College in Philadelphia. Virginia Union defended home court with a 74–64 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas College in Richmond.
Bowie State rallied late to defeat Shaw 80–75 at home, while Tusculum earned a 78–71 victory over Bluefield State in Greenville, Tennessee.
SIAC
Central State opened SIAC play with a 65–58 win over Miles in Wilberforce, Ohio. Kentucky State edged Tuskegee 70–69 in Frankfort, and Morehouse outlasted Savannah State 64–62 in Atlanta.
Fort Valley State secured an 80–73 home win over Allen, while Clark Atlanta defeated Benedict 59–56. Lane delivered the night’s highest-scoring effort, rolling past Spring Hill 105–90 at home in Jackson, Tennessee. Albany State closed the evening with an 83–72 road win over LeMoyne-Owen in Memphis.
HBCU BASKETBALL NEWS
