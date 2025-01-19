HBCU Legends

HBCU Men's Basketball Scores - Jan. 18th

The first weekend of HBCU men's basketball conference games on Jan. 18.

Kyle T. Mosley

Alabama State Rallies in 2nd Half and Defeats Alabama A&M in Thriller
Alabama State Rallies in 2nd Half and Defeats Alabama A&M in Thriller / Credit: ASU Athletics
In this story:

The third weekend of HBCU men's basketball conference games on Jan. 18. Several competitive contests concluded today with some notable outcomes in the SWAC, MEAC, and OVC. Here are the results from the matchups:

SWAC Conference Games

  • Texas Southern defeats Alcorn State 66-57
  • Florida A&M defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-76
  • Southern defeats Grambling 67-60
  • Alabama State defeats Alabama A&M 69-65
  • Bethune-Cookman defeats Mississippi Valley State 83-58
  • Jackson State defeats Prairie View A&M 79-70
Texas Southern Defeats Alcorn State - Jan. 18, 2025
Texas Southern Defeats Alcorn State - Jan. 18, 2025 / Credit: Texas Southern Athletics

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Alabama A&M vs Alabama State

  • The Hornets (7-11, 3-2) had three players score in double figures, led by Micah Simpson, who had 14 points. Amarr Knox added 14 points and TJ Madlock helped with a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
  • Micah Octave pulled down five offensive rebounds to lead the Alabama State offense, which grabbed 20 boards and turned them into 14 second-chance points.

*Per ASU Athletics

Texas Southern vs Alcorn State

  • Zaire Hayes (TSU) led all scorers with 16 points
  • Djahi Binet (Alcorn) dominated the glass with 16 rebounds, including 9 offensive boards

Florida A&M vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

  • Sterling Young (FAMU) erupted for a career-high 37 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 7-of-10 from three-point range
  • Doctor Bradley (UAPB) recorded a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds
  • Coffee III, Chatman, and Matthews (FAMU) each added 11 points

Southern vs Grambling

  • Damariee Jones (Southern) led the way with 15 points and 9 rebounds

Jackson State vs Prairie View A&M

  • Daeshun Ruffin (JSU) scored 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three and 8-of-8 from the line
  • Tanahj Pettway (PVAMU) led all scorers with 31 points
  • Keiveon Hunt (JSU) contributed 14 points

Bethune-Cookman vs Mississippi Valley State

  • Tre Thomas (BCU) led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting
  • Alvin Stredic Jr. (MVSU) led his team with 19 points
Delaware State Defeats VLU
Delaware State Defeats VLU / Credit: DSU Athletics

MEAC Conference Games

HORNETS WIN BIG!

  • Delaware State defeats VUL 126-38

The most dominant performance of the day came from Delaware State with their 88-point victory margin over VUL.

Kaseem Watson and Martaz Robinson both recorded double-doubles to help lead the Delaware State men's basketball team over the 126-38 at home Saturday.

The Hornets (9-10) had six players score in double figures, led by Watson, who had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Smith added 19 points and five assists and Raymond Somerville helped out with 12 points and seven rebounds off of the bench.

*Per Delaware State Athletics

Morehouse Falls To Edward Waters
Morehouse Falls To Edward Waters / Credit: AD Drew, SID - Morehouse College Athletics

SIAC Conference Games

  • Lane defeats LeMoyne-Owen 95-73
  • Edward Waters defeats Morehouse 70-66
  • Spring Hill defeats Kentucky State 101-84
  • Fort Valley State defeats Benedict 65-52

Edward Waters' victory over Morehouse was particularly significant as it helped them maintain their strong position in the SIAC East Division with an 11-5 overall record (7-1 in conference play).Spring Hill had the most impressive offensive showing of the night, breaking the 100-point mark in their victory over Kentucky State.

Rams Fall to Claflin Saturday Night
Rams Fall to Claflin Saturday Night / Credit: Garrett Garms, WSSU Athletics

CIAA Conference Games

  • Claflin defeats Winston-Salem State 82-47
  • Johnson C. Smith defeats Lees-McRae 89-77
  • Shaw defeats Livingstone 69-66
  • Lincoln (PA) defeats Bowie State 64-50
  • Elizabeth City State defeats Bluefield State 93-88
  • Virginia State defeats Virginia Union 78-74

Virginia State and Lincoln (PA) maintained their perfect conference records , improving to 6-0 and 7-0 in CIAA and and 1-0 in the Northern Division play respectively. Virginia State's victory over Virginia Union was particularly notable as a rivalry game decided by just four points.

Claflin had four players in double figures: Jailen WIlliams (14), John Whitehead (12), Zion Obanla (12), and Michael Shuler (11). A stingy defense prevented any Rams player from reaching double figures.

Other HBCU Matchups

  • Tennessee State defeats Eastern Illinois 84-65

Tennessee State vs Eastern Illinois

  • Brandon Weston (TSU) led all scorers with 20 points
  • Carlous Williams (TSU) added 15 points off the bench
  • Antoine Lorick III (TSU) contributed 11 points and 8 rebounds off the bench

Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE and @HBCULEGENDS to never miss another HBCU sports breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball