HBCU Men's Basketball Scores - Jan. 18th
The third weekend of HBCU men's basketball conference games on Jan. 18. Several competitive contests concluded today with some notable outcomes in the SWAC, MEAC, and OVC. Here are the results from the matchups:
SWAC Conference Games
- Texas Southern defeats Alcorn State 66-57
- Florida A&M defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-76
- Southern defeats Grambling 67-60
- Alabama State defeats Alabama A&M 69-65
- Bethune-Cookman defeats Mississippi Valley State 83-58
- Jackson State defeats Prairie View A&M 79-70
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Alabama A&M vs Alabama State
- The Hornets (7-11, 3-2) had three players score in double figures, led by Micah Simpson, who had 14 points. Amarr Knox added 14 points and TJ Madlock helped with a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
- Micah Octave pulled down five offensive rebounds to lead the Alabama State offense, which grabbed 20 boards and turned them into 14 second-chance points.
Texas Southern vs Alcorn State
- Zaire Hayes (TSU) led all scorers with 16 points
- Djahi Binet (Alcorn) dominated the glass with 16 rebounds, including 9 offensive boards
Florida A&M vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Sterling Young (FAMU) erupted for a career-high 37 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 7-of-10 from three-point range
- Doctor Bradley (UAPB) recorded a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds
- Coffee III, Chatman, and Matthews (FAMU) each added 11 points
Southern vs Grambling
- Damariee Jones (Southern) led the way with 15 points and 9 rebounds
Jackson State vs Prairie View A&M
- Daeshun Ruffin (JSU) scored 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three and 8-of-8 from the line
- Tanahj Pettway (PVAMU) led all scorers with 31 points
- Keiveon Hunt (JSU) contributed 14 points
Bethune-Cookman vs Mississippi Valley State
- Tre Thomas (BCU) led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting
- Alvin Stredic Jr. (MVSU) led his team with 19 points
MEAC Conference Games
HORNETS WIN BIG!
- Delaware State defeats VUL 126-38
The most dominant performance of the day came from Delaware State with their 88-point victory margin over VUL.
Kaseem Watson and Martaz Robinson both recorded double-doubles to help lead the Delaware State men's basketball team over the 126-38 at home Saturday.
The Hornets (9-10) had six players score in double figures, led by Watson, who had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Robert Smith added 19 points and five assists and Raymond Somerville helped out with 12 points and seven rebounds off of the bench.
SIAC Conference Games
- Lane defeats LeMoyne-Owen 95-73
- Edward Waters defeats Morehouse 70-66
- Spring Hill defeats Kentucky State 101-84
- Fort Valley State defeats Benedict 65-52
Edward Waters' victory over Morehouse was particularly significant as it helped them maintain their strong position in the SIAC East Division with an 11-5 overall record (7-1 in conference play).Spring Hill had the most impressive offensive showing of the night, breaking the 100-point mark in their victory over Kentucky State.
CIAA Conference Games
- Claflin defeats Winston-Salem State 82-47
- Johnson C. Smith defeats Lees-McRae 89-77
- Shaw defeats Livingstone 69-66
- Lincoln (PA) defeats Bowie State 64-50
- Elizabeth City State defeats Bluefield State 93-88
- Virginia State defeats Virginia Union 78-74
Virginia State and Lincoln (PA) maintained their perfect conference records , improving to 6-0 and 7-0 in CIAA and and 1-0 in the Northern Division play respectively. Virginia State's victory over Virginia Union was particularly notable as a rivalry game decided by just four points.
Claflin had four players in double figures: Jailen WIlliams (14), John Whitehead (12), Zion Obanla (12), and Michael Shuler (11). A stingy defense prevented any Rams player from reaching double figures.
Other HBCU Matchups
- Tennessee State defeats Eastern Illinois 84-65
Tennessee State vs Eastern Illinois
- Brandon Weston (TSU) led all scorers with 20 points
- Carlous Williams (TSU) added 15 points off the bench
- Antoine Lorick III (TSU) contributed 11 points and 8 rebounds off the bench
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE and @HBCULEGENDS to never miss another HBCU sports breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE