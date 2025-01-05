HBCU Men's Basketball Scores - Jan. 4th
The first weekend of HBCU men's basketball conference games on Jan. 4. Several competitive contests concluded today with some notable outcomes in the SWAC, MEAC, and OVC. Here are the results from the matchups:
SWAC Conference Games
- Prairie View A&M Panthers defeated Grambling Tigers, 73-55
- Alabama State Hornets dominated Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, 84-55
- Jackson State Tigers overcame Alcorn State Braves, 72-69
- Southern Jaguars defeated Texas Southern Tigers, 67-58
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs bested Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, 89-79
MEAC Conference Games
- Norfolk State Spartans secured a victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, 81-59
- Coppin State Eagles edged North Carolina Central Eagles, 63-61
- South Carolina State Bulldogs prevailed over Morgan State Bears, 86-72
Other HBCU Matchups
- Tennessee State Tigers topped Little Rock Trojans, 95-86
- North Carolina A&T Aggies fell to Drexel Dragons, 68-59
