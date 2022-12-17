HBCU Roundball Classic Double-Header on HBCU Go

HOUSTON - The 2nd HBCU Roundball Classic (Coaches vs. Racism) will feature a double-header at James M. Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas.

Coach Byron Smith and the Prairie View Panthers (4-6) will face coach Travis DeCuire University of Montana Grizzlies (5-5), for a 12:00 PM CT tip-off. The Panthers are vying for another upset of the Power 5 program.

Coach Mo Williams and the Jackson State Tigers (1-9) will have a challenging task against Mark Adams and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) at 2:45 PM CT.

HBCU GO will feature an all-female broadcast team for the first time on the network. Lawrencia Moten will handle the play-by-play with Ashley Holder as the color commentator. Courtney Tate serves as the sideline host, with Nia Simone standing in for Jon Kelley as host of the new weekly program “HBCU GO TIME.”

The games will air on the AMG platforms HBCU GO and HBCU GO’s streaming app, theGrio television network, and streaming app; Sports.TV; Local Now; and on broadcast television stations throughout the U.S.

Coaches Vs. Racism’s “HBCU Roundball Classic” features a weekend of fast-paced basketball pitting Division I college programs against top Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to amplify awareness of the incredible athletic talent from all schools. The HBCU Roundball Classic also emphasizes HBCUs that traditionally lack resources and equipment and are routinely overlooked by professional talent scouts.