HBCU Week Foundation and NBA Partner to Provide Scholarships

Wilmington, DE – October 7, 2022 – HBCU Week Foundation announced today a collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to offer Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students opportunities for future careers in sports and entertainment through unique programming at HBCU Week Disney on October 7-9, 2022 in Orlando, FL and the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, UT in February 2023. The NBA’s support of HBCU Week builds upon its ongoing commitment to HBCUs and their students and alumni.

More than 5,000 high school students and more than 50 HBCU representatives will take part in HBCU Week Disney, October 7-9, 2022, for the first time ever where more than $10 million in scholarships are expected to be awarded to eligible students. Since 2017, more than 3,500 on-the-spot admissions have been offered, along with more than $23 million in scholarships. HBCU Week Foundation recently held their sixth annual event in Wilmington, DE on September 21-25 for approximately 7,000 students, while expanding their upcoming programming with new partners including the NBA at Walt Disney World Resort.

NBA representatives will host a special session on October 7 during HBCU Week’s Lunch & Learn Series, in which high school students will have the opportunity to gain educational and career insights about various paths and opportunities at the league and its 30 NBA teams.

“We’re excited to join the HBCU Week Foundation in its effort to expand career pathways for HBCU students, “said NBA Chief People and Inclusion Officer Oris Stuart. “HBCUs have produced top talent for over a century, and we’re committed to continued partnership with these institutions to advance educational, professional and economic opportunities for people of color while increasing representation across our business.”

The NBA expanded its ongoing commitment to HBCUs in 2022 through focusing on professional development and career advancement for HBCU athletics and institutions, including its new fellowship program implemented in June through August, in which a total of 60 Fellows were selected to work within a variety of departments, including ticket sales, corporate partnerships, legal, social responsibility, and marketing with NBA teams and the league office. During NBA All-Star, the inaugural HBCU Classic featuring Howard and Morgan State men’s basketball teams was broadcasted nationally and more than $1 million was contributed to the HBCU community.

“We are so thrilled to have the NBA join HBCU Week Foundation as a partner to provide these unique opportunities for students who have an interest in the sports industry. The NBA has been very thoughtful in its approach to create experiential learning opportunities, and we are looking forward to their upcoming participation at HBCU Week Disney as well as incorporating our Foundation at NBA All-Star Weekend,” said HBCU Week Founder and CEO Ashley Christopher.

High school students are encouraged to attend HBCU Week Disney, held October 7-9 in Orlando, Florida. At the heart of the event is their College Fair, in which students can meet with HBCU recruiters from across the U.S. in person to earn on-the-spot acceptance and scholarships.

Students can register and get updated information on the full schedule of events and future announcements by visiting HBCUWeek.org. Scholarship applications are open now. For more information, visit https://www.hbcuweek.org.

ABOUT HBCU WEEK FOUNDATION

The mission of the HBCU Week Foundation is to encourage high-school aged youth to enroll into HBCUs, provide scholarship dollars for matriculation and sustain a pipeline for employment from undergraduate school to corporate America. The most impactful event during HBCU Week is the HBCU College Fair. HBCU Week Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.