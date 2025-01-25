HBCU Women's Basketball Preview: Texas Southern Vs. Alabama A&M
HOUSTON - The Texas Southern University Tigers and Alabama A&M University Bulldogs are set to face off in a highly anticipated Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) women's basketball matchup on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET in Huntsville, Alabama.
Team Records and Conference Standings
Texas Southern enters the game with a 6-10 overall record but boasts an impressive 5-0 conference record, placing them at the top of the SWAC standings.
Alabama A&M, on the other hand, holds an 11-6 overall record and a 4-1 conference record, positioning them just behind Texas Southern in second place.
"In my opinion, they're probably the best one of the best offensive teams in our conference. However, I would like to think that, we are one of the best defensive teams in the conference."- Dawn Thornton, AAMU
Key Players to Watch
Texas Southern Tigers
- Courtlyn Loudermill: Leading the Tigers' offense with an average of 13.1 points per game.
- Aylasia Fantroy: A consistent performer, averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
- Jaida Belton: Dominating the boards with an average of 3.3 offensive rebounds per game, contributing to Texas Southern's impressive 14.4 offensive rebounds per game (ranking 6th in college basketball).
We're still searching. We're still growing. But I do think we're having fun while we're doing it, and I think that's the most important thing. Like, the grind doesn't have to be gruesome. So our kids are really taking this challenge on, and they're excited about where we could go.- Vernette Skeete, TSU
Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Kalia Walker: The Bulldogs' top scorer, averaging 14.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Alisha Wilson: A double-double threat, averaging 11.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.
Recent Performance
Texas Southern has been on a roll, winning their last five conference games. Their recent victory against Jackson State showcased their defensive prowess, holding their opponents to just 17.6% shooting from beyond the arc.
Alabama A&M is coming off a strong performance against Alabama State, where they secured a 54-47 victory.The Bulldogs have won four of their last five meetings with Texas Southern, including two victories at home.
Statistical Comparison
- Scoring: Alabama A&M averages 64.0 points per game, while Texas Southern allows 72.1 points per game.
- Shooting: Texas Southern's field goal percentage stands at 36.7%, while Alabama A&M's defense has allowed opponents to shoot 41.4%.
- Rebounding: Both teams have shown strength on the boards, with Texas Southern particularly excelling in offensive rebounding.
Historical Context
This game marks the first encounter between the Bulldogs and Tigers in SWAC play this season. Texas Southern leads the all-time series 20-15, but Alabama A&M has won four of the last five meetings, including two victories on their home court.
Implications
With both teams sitting at the top of the SWAC standings, this game could have significant implications for the conference title race. A win for Texas Southern would solidify their position at the top, while a victory for Alabama A&M would create a tie for first place.
As the teams prepare to clash, fans can expect an intense battle between two of the SWAC's top performers. The game promises to be a showcase of offensive firepower and defensive tenacity, with both teams eager to prove their dominance in the conference.