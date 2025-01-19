HBCU Women's Basketball Scores - Jan. 18th
The third weekend of HBCU women's basketball conference games on Jan. 18. Several competitive contests concluded today with some notable outcomes in the SWAC, MEAC, and OVC. Here are the results from the matchups:
SWAC Conference Games
- Texas Southern defeats Alcorn State 70-48
- Florida A&M defeats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-50
- Southern defeats Grambling 59-53
- Alabama A&M defeats Alabama State 54-47
- Jackson State defeats Prairie View A&M 67-48
- Bethune-Cookman defeats Mississippi Valley State 67-49
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Texas Southern vs Alcorn State
- Courtlyn Loudermill (TSU) dominated with 16 points on perfect 6-7 shooting, including 4-4 from three-point range, and 3-5 from the charity stripe.
Alabama A&M vs Alabama State
- Lauryn Pendleton (AAMU) led all scorers with 17 points and added 2 steals
- Kalia Walker (AAMU) contributed 13 points, going 6-6 from the free-throw line
- Kaitlyn Bryant (ASU) led the Hornets with 11 points
Jackson State vs Prairie View A&M
- T. Dilworth (JSU) led all scorers with 19 points on 5-11 shooting and 9-10 from the free throw line
- Schultz (PVAMU) contributed 10 points
MEAC Conference Games
- Norfolk State defeats VUL 123-51
- Winston-Salem State defeats Claflin 55-57
Norfolk State vs VUL
- The Spartans set a school record by making 18 three-pointers in their dominant victory.
Other HBCU Matchups
- Tennessee State falls to Eastern Illinois 67-54
Tennessee State vs Eastern Illinois
- Despite the loss, Lyric Cole (TSU) recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
