HBCU Women's Basketball Scores - Jan. 4th
The first weekend of HBCU women's basketball conference games on Jan. 4. Several competitive contests concluded today with some notable outcomes in the SWAC, MEAC, and OVC. Here are the results from today's matchups:
SWAC Conference Games
- Jackson State Tigers topped Alcorn State Braves 67-64
- Texas Southern Tigers edged Southern Jaguars 55-51
- Florida A&M Rattlers topped Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 62-54
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs overcame Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 66-52
- Grambling Tigers outscored Prairie View A&M Panthers 67-44
- Alabama State Hornets dominated Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 64-49
MEAC Conference Games
- Norfolk State Spartans secured a decisive win over Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 72-54
- Coppin State Eagles prevailed against North Carolina Central Eagles 69-66
- Morgan State Bears narrowly defeated South Carolina State Bulldogs 55-54
- Howard Bison defeated Delaware State Hornets 74-66
Other HBCU Matchups
- Tennessee State Tigers fell to Little Rock Trojans 67-63
