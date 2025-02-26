HBCU Legends

HBCUAC Basketball Championship: Day 1 Results and Highlights

Results from the opening day of the HBCUAC basketball tournament.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCUAC Basketball Championship Logo
HBCUAC Basketball Championship Logo / Credit: HBCUAC

The 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship for the men's and women's teams tipped off the tournament at Stillman College from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2. Fortunately for the Stillman Tigers, both programs won the regular season titles of the HBCU Athletic Conference, giving them the No. 1 seeds.

Urban Edge Network will broadcast the basketball games from Stillman College.

MEN'S RESULTS - FEB. 25

  • No. 4 Talladega defeats No. 13 Oakwood, 71-59
  • No. 5 Philander Smith 73 defeats No. 12 Voorhees, 73-53

Talladega will square off against Philander Smith in the quarterfinals.

No. 4 Talladega outlasts No. 13 Oakwood and moves on to the quarterfinals. @baileessmiles chats with Lamont Sams and Shaun Walker after the Tornadoes’ win. #wherewinnersthrive #hbcuac

Posted by HBCU Athletic Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2025

WOMEN'S RESULTS - FEB. 25

  • No. 5 Fisk defeats No. 12 Voorhees, 71-54 (Keeli Burton-Oliver - 19 points, Jayla Bibbs -11 rebounds, Courtney Lumpkins - 7 assists)
  • No. 4 Philander Smith defeats No. 13 Virgin Islands, 70-59 (Dasia Turner - 26 points, Ashlyn Kimble - 6 rebounds and 6 assists)

@baileessmiles Postgame interview with @philanderwbb Head Coach Brandon Greenwood and Dasia Turner. PSU moves on to the quarterfinals after defeating the UVI Lady Buccaneers 70-59. #HBCUAC #WhereWinnersThrive

Posted by HBCU Athletic Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Philander Smith will face Fisk in the quarterfinals at 4 PM CT on Feb. 27.

MEN'S BRACKET

2025-HBCUAC-Mens-Basketball-Bracket
2025-HBCUAC-Mens-Basketball-Bracket / HBCUAC

WOMEN'S BRACKET

2025-HBCUAC-Womens-Basketball-Bracke
2025-HBCUAC-Womens-Basketball-Bracke / HBCAC

Cheer and Dance Showcase

The inaugural HBCUAC Cheer/Dance Showcase will be held Friday, Feb. 28, inside Birthright Alumni Hall on Stillman College's campus. 

Each team will perform a three-minute routine during halftime of selected games. The showcase will be broadcast live on Urban Edge Network, and fans will vote on their favorite performance beginning Saturday, Mar. 1.

The cheer and dance teams with the most votes on the fan poll will be presented with the Fan Favorite Award during the finals on Sunday, March 2.

Friday Showcase schedule

2 PM

  • Dillard University Cheer Devils
  • Fisk University Cheerleaders
  • Rust College Cheer Team

4 PM

  • Philander Smith Panther Cheer Phi Dolls
  • Voorhees University Cheerleaders

6 PM

  • Stillman Colege Cheerleaders
  • Talladega College Cheerleaders

8 PM

  • Stillman College Golden Perfection (Dance Team)
  • Talladega College Dega Dance Tea

