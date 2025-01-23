HBCUAC Basketball Championship Tip Off Press Conference
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. [January 22, 2025]– Inclement weather did not stop leaders from hosting the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship press conference. Originally slated to take place in Stillman College's Birthright Alumni Hall, the press conference was moved to a virtual event ahead of the southeast's winter storm. Media and fans can watch the replay here (select unmute in the upper left corner of the video player if the replay is muted upon opening).
Key speakers included Stillman College President Dr. Yolanda Page and Director of Athletics Terrance Whittle; HBCUAC Commissioner Kiki Baker Barnes, PhD; Tuscaloosa Councilor, District 1 Matthew Wilson; and Tuscaloosa Councilor, District 2 Raeven Howard. Each expressed enthusiasm for the event's positive impact on the Tuscaloosa community.
"We know this is going to be an exciting tournament," stated Page. "We know sports like basketball have long been a unifying force within the HBCU community because they foster school spirit, camaraderie, and leadership. So, this tournament is not just about the competition of wonderful teams, but it's also about tradition, it's about resilience, and it's about the commitment to the excellence that defines HBCUs [not only] in this conference, but also across the nation."
The basketball championship has become the league's prime event, highlighted by the growing prominence of the conference, which has gone from six schools in 2022 to 13 now. And with growth comes opportunity for great impact.
Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, HBCUAC Commissioner, emphasized the championship's focus on community engagement and fostering meaningful partnerships. "As our conference has grown to 13 member schools, it was critical to ensure our basketball championship evolves into a family-centered celebration. This event is about more than basketball—it's about community and building strong bonds in the cities where we host our championships," said Dr. Barnes.
The 2025 championship will also introduce the inaugural HBCUAC Cheer and Dance Showcase. Fans will be treated to captivating halftime performances and can select their favorite teams by voting on the HBCUAC Instagram stories. Hope Credit Union is also hosting the inaugural Family Reunion Community Tailgate, a new tradition designed to amplify school spirit and community involvement.
"We're excited about what lies ahead with this championship," said Whittle. "We look forward to sharing our campus, sharing our community, sharing our student body, and sharing all that Stillman College has to offer. We are excited that the conference has entrusted us with this legacy."
After hosting the 2024 Hope Credit Union Men's and Women's Basketball Championship, the conference office announced that Visit Tuscaloosa had been awarded the bid to host the tournament for the next two years. The tournament will be held at Stillman College's Birthright Alumni Hall and will have a six-day schedule of play from February 25 to March 2, 2025, and from February 24 to March 1, 2026.
"Any opportunity we have to bring major events to Tuscaloosa really does have an impact on our community," said Rush. "We know for the next two years, we've got a major event coming in the winter months that our businesses can look forward to. Our hotels, our restaurants, our attractions - they're all planning. They all want to know what's happening.
"I love the Family Reunion theme because beyond sports, Tuscaloosa is a family-friendly destination," Rush continued. It gives us the opportunity to showcase to the fans that are traveling here, to the athletics that are coming, to the coaches, officials, and staff that Tuscaloosa has a lot to offer beyond that sports experience."
Councilors Rev. Matthew Wilson (District 1) and Raeven Howard (District 2) also spoke during Wednesday's virtual press conference.
"It's a great day to be a tiger!" Wilson exclaimed. "I am a Tiger and had the opportunity to be here last year. Our city is excited to host [the HBCUAC] again. On behalf of our Mayor and the entire City Council, we are grateful and thankful for all you are going to produce. This is an awesome time for families in our community to come together."
"I am a native of Tuscaloosa. My father graduated from Stillman College," Howard said. "So, I appreciate all that has been done through Visit Tuscaloosa, Stillman College, and everyone involved to make sure that this upcoming championship, this elite championship, is a great success."
The 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship will be broadcast live on HBCUACTV via Urban Edge Network, allowing fans nationwide to engage with the action and excitement of the championship.
"I believe there is a right way to build," said Baker Barnes. "It requires collaboration and community. How do we partner and bring economic impact to the places that we go and also how do our institutions have an opportunity to utilize these opportunities to build community within their alumni groups. We are all trying to engage the right partners, the right community in order to brand build and elevate the work that we're all doing."
And the work is something that each person that has a hand in this championship understands is deeply impactful.
"We continue to be excited about this partnership between Stillman College, Visit Tuscaloosa, and the HBCU Athletic Conference," Page stated. "This vision demonstrates the strength and the visionary efforts of women because leading Stillman, leading Visit Tuscaloosa, and leading the HBCU Athletic Conference [are very strong], visionary women. And we knew that this partnership was one that was going to be perfect for the conference, perfect for the college, and perfect for the things that Kelsey wanted to do for, not only Visit Tuscaloosa, but for the city of Tuscaloosa."
Tickets are on sale now for the HBCUAC 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship on the league's Tournament Central website.