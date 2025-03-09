HBCUAC Men's And Women's NAIA Opening Round National Qualifiers

HBCU Legends

Dillard and Stillman - Men's Qualifiers and Philander Smith and Stillman - Women's Qualifiers

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the Opening Round site and first round matchups for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) regular season champion Stillman College and the HBCUAC 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Champions Philander Smith University University during its selection show Thursday evening.

The Tigers earned the No. 11 seed in the Liston Quadrant and will play No. 6 seed University of Rio Grande (Ohio) in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. The Lady Panthers earned the No. 16 seed in the Liston Quadrant and will face No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Athletic Conference (HBCUAC) regular season champion Stillman College and the HBCUAC 2025 Hope Credit Union Basketball Champions Dillard University found out their site and first round opponents for the 2025 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men's Basketball National Championship Opening Round, during the selection show Thursday evening.

The Tigers earned the No. 16 seed in the Liston Quadrant and will face No. 1 seed Louisiana State University at Alexandria. The Bleu Devils earned the No. 15 seed in the Duer Quadrant and drew the No. 2 seed William Woods University (Mo.) in West Palm Beach, Fla.\

Stillman plays at 7:30 p.m. on March 14. Dillard's game tips at 6 p.m. The winners will play on March 15 to determine who advances to the final site at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. All games will stream on the NAIA Channel on the Urban Edge Network or  For the first time, the games will be free to watch.

