HBCU Men's Basketball Teams Shine In NCAA Division II Playoffs Opening Round
HBCU basketball teams participated in the opening round of the 64-team field in the 2025 NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament. The CIAA teams, Virginia State and Fayetteville State, will advance to the the next round after winning their contests.
FIRST ROUND RESULTS FOR HBCU TEAMS
WINS
No. 3 Virginia State (22-3) had an opening round victory against No. 6 West Chester (23-7), 80-64. Jared White led the Trojans with 20 points and four rebounds, while Jacob Cooper (12 pts.), Clint Wright Jr. (12 pts.), and Kendall Bynum (10 pts.) scored in double figures.
No. 4 Fayetteville State (23-8) defeated No. 5 Fairmont in overtime, 74-67. The Broncos were led by Isaiah Ray scoring 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Simmons contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
LOSSES
Savannah State (18-12) loss 76-64 to No. Nova Southeastern (31-1) in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament at Rick Case Arena. Javonte Lundy was the Tigers leading scorer with 18 points, and Jeremiah Barze added 12 points in the loss.
No. 8 Bluefield State fell to No. 1 West Liberty, 91-84, in the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional semifinal game. Bluefield State was paced by Jordan Hinds, who poured in a game-high 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including five three-pointers. Terrell Williams and Larry Howell each added 15 points, with Williams grabbing a game-high nine rebounds," per West Liberty Athletics.
Lincoln (MO) (23-9) lost to Lake Superior (28-6) in the first round of the Midwest Regional. Franck Yetna led the Blue Tigers with 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to go with an assist, a steal and a block.
