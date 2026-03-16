HBCUs Howard, Southern Make 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament Field

HOUSTON — Selection Sunday delivered electrifying news for HBCU women's basketball as Howard University captured a No. 14 seed and Southern University charged into the First Four, propelling these storied programs onto the sport's brightest stage and igniting excitement across HBCU communities.

Howard invited to the Big Dance | HBCU Legends

THE OUTLOOK FOR HOWARD

Howard clinched the MEAC automatic berth by winning both the regular season and tournament titles, finishing 26-7 overall and 13-1 in league play after a strong late-season run.

The Bison will storm into Columbus to take on No. 2 seed Ohio State, setting up an intense first-round battle against one of the tournament's most formidable teams, right in the heart of Buckeye country.

Ohio State arrives boasting a high-octane offense and Big 10 flair, with a home crowd roaring in Columbus. Howard faces a daunting but thrilling test—an opportunity to showcase MEAC excellence against a national powerhouse on the biggest stage.

Southern Jaguars gets invited to the Big Dance! | HBCU Legends

WHAT’S NEXT FOR LADY JAGUARS

Southern clinched the Southwestern Athletic Conference's crown, punching their ticket to the tournament through the high-stakes First Four. The Jaguars now gear up for a winner-take-all collision with Samford in a play-in showdown.

The winner advances to face the No. 1 overall seed, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Samford secured the Southern Conference's automatic bid with a thrilling comeback over top-seeded Chattanooga. The Bulldogs hit their stride in March, so Southern must rise to the moment to outplay a surging rival and keep dancing.

A First Four victory means a coveted shot at the South Carolina Gamecocks—the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed—on their home court, Columbia’s raucous Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks are a perennial powerhouse, delivering one of the most electrifying and intimidating home atmospheres in the country—a monumental challenge for any opponent.

HBCU LADIES REPRESENTING WELL

This Selection Sunday, HBCU women's basketball journeys down two thrilling paths: Howard faces a high-profile opener in Columbus, while Southern must battle through a dramatic First Four for a chance matchup against a tough Dawn Staley team in Columbia, South Carolina.

Both programs represent the continued growth of MEAC and SWAC women's basketball on the national college basketball stage. How will they do this week?

We shall see.