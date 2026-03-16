HBCUs Howard, Southern Make 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament Field
HOUSTON — Selection Sunday delivered electrifying news for HBCU women's basketball as Howard University captured a No. 14 seed and Southern University charged into the First Four, propelling these storied programs onto the sport's brightest stage and igniting excitement across HBCU communities.
THE OUTLOOK FOR HOWARD
Howard clinched the MEAC automatic berth by winning both the regular season and tournament titles, finishing 26-7 overall and 13-1 in league play after a strong late-season run.
The Bison will storm into Columbus to take on No. 2 seed Ohio State, setting up an intense first-round battle against one of the tournament's most formidable teams, right in the heart of Buckeye country.
Ohio State arrives boasting a high-octane offense and Big 10 flair, with a home crowd roaring in Columbus. Howard faces a daunting but thrilling test—an opportunity to showcase MEAC excellence against a national powerhouse on the biggest stage.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR LADY JAGUARS
Southern clinched the Southwestern Athletic Conference's crown, punching their ticket to the tournament through the high-stakes First Four. The Jaguars now gear up for a winner-take-all collision with Samford in a play-in showdown.
The winner advances to face the No. 1 overall seed, the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Samford secured the Southern Conference's automatic bid with a thrilling comeback over top-seeded Chattanooga. The Bulldogs hit their stride in March, so Southern must rise to the moment to outplay a surging rival and keep dancing.
A First Four victory means a coveted shot at the South Carolina Gamecocks—the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed—on their home court, Columbia’s raucous Colonial Life Arena.
The Gamecocks are a perennial powerhouse, delivering one of the most electrifying and intimidating home atmospheres in the country—a monumental challenge for any opponent.
HBCU LADIES REPRESENTING WELL
This Selection Sunday, HBCU women's basketball journeys down two thrilling paths: Howard faces a high-profile opener in Columbus, while Southern must battle through a dramatic First Four for a chance matchup against a tough Dawn Staley team in Columbia, South Carolina.
Both programs represent the continued growth of MEAC and SWAC women's basketball on the national college basketball stage. How will they do this week?
We shall see.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze