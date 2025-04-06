Houston Pulls Off Stunning Rally Against Duke, Secures Spot In National Championship
The Houston Cougars went on a 21-8 run against the Duke Blue Devils with 8:17 left in the semifinal game, winning 70-67. The victory advances Kelvin Sampson and the Cougs to face the Florida Gators in the 2025 NCAA Men's National Championship Game on Monday in San Antonio, Texas.
"No one ever loses at anything, as long as you don't quit," Coach Sampson said in his postgame interview. "When you quit, I don't about the results... we've been here before. It's like we were down by twenty. It's not like we were playing great. We felt like if we can get it close enough to put game pressure on them [Duke], that something good can happen."
Over 68,200 spectators witnessed one of the greatest comebacks in collegiate basketball history. Houston's defense stifled Duke to make just one field goal in the final 8:17 minutes.
L.J. Cryer led the Cougars scoring with 26 points, including clutch free throws to extend Houston's lead to 3 points, 70-67, with 3 seconds remaining in the contest. He played the entire 40 minutes, shooting 8-of-14 from the floor, making 6-of-9 three-pointers, and grabbing five rebounds.
Emanuel Sharp added 16 points, and the sixth-year veteran J'Wan Roberts netted 11 points in the win.
Cooper Flagg, the National Player of the Year, had an outstanding game for the Blue Devils, scoring 27 points while grabbing seven rebounds, blocking three shots, and making two steals.
However, J'Wan Roberts' outstanding defensive effort forced Flagg to miss his shot on Duke's final possession. The attempted bucket hit the front of the rim, allowing Houston to secure the rebound, ultimately leading to a foul by Duke.
"All the glory goes to God, and all the credit goes to these unbelievable young men I get to coach," Sampson noted.
Two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith, who played with Hakeem Olajuwon on the Houston Rockets, said it best, "It might be time for us to turn over our 'Clutch City' [moniker] to the Houston Cougars." Houston is now 35-4 on the season, with Coach Kelvin Sampson one win away from the No. 800 of his career.
Vegas has already listed Houston as a 1.5-point underdog to Florida in the National Championship Game. The Gators defeated Auburn, 79-73, in the earlier men's semifinals contest.