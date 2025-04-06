HBCU Legends

Houston Pulls Off Stunning Rally Against Duke, Secures Spot In National Championship

Houston went on a 21-8 run with 8:17 remaining to stun Duke and advance to face Florida in the National Championship game.

Kyle T. Mosley

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) and Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) celebrate defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Houston Cougars went on a 21-8 run against the Duke Blue Devils with 8:17 left in the semifinal game, winning 70-67. The victory advances Kelvin Sampson and the Cougs to face the Florida Gators in the 2025 NCAA Men's National Championship Game on Monday in San Antonio, Texas.

"No one ever loses at anything, as long as you don't quit," Coach Sampson said in his postgame interview. "When you quit, I don't about the results... we've been here before. It's like we were down by twenty. It's not like we were playing great. We felt like if we can get it close enough to put game pressure on them [Duke], that something good can happen."

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Over 68,200 spectators witnessed one of the greatest comebacks in collegiate basketball history. Houston's defense stifled Duke to make just one field goal in the final 8:17 minutes.

L.J. Cryer led the Cougars scoring with 26 points, including clutch free throws to extend Houston's lead to 3 points, 70-67, with 3 seconds remaining in the contest. He played the entire 40 minutes, shooting 8-of-14 from the floor, making 6-of-9 three-pointers, and grabbing five rebounds.

Emanuel Sharp added 16 points, and the sixth-year veteran J'Wan Roberts netted 11 points in the win.

Cooper Flagg, the National Player of the Year, had an outstanding game for the Blue Devils, scoring 27 points while grabbing seven rebounds, blocking three shots, and making two steals.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts against the Duke Blue Devils in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

However, J'Wan Roberts' outstanding defensive effort forced Flagg to miss his shot on Duke's final possession. The attempted bucket hit the front of the rim, allowing Houston to secure the rebound, ultimately leading to a foul by Duke.

"All the glory goes to God, and all the credit goes to these unbelievable young men I get to coach," Sampson noted.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) looks to pass away from Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith, who played with Hakeem Olajuwon on the Houston Rockets, said it best, "It might be time for us to turn over our 'Clutch City' [moniker] to the Houston Cougars." Houston is now 35-4 on the season, with Coach Kelvin Sampson one win away from the No. 800 of his career.

Vegas has already listed Houston as a 1.5-point underdog to Florida in the National Championship Game. The Gators defeated Auburn, 79-73, in the earlier men's semifinals contest.

