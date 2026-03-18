DAYTON, Ohio — Howard University captured its first NCAA Tournament victory in its men’s basketball program history Tuesday night, defeating University of Maryland, Baltimore County (24-9) 86-83 in the First Four at UD Arena. The Bison (21-10), MEAC Tournament champions making their third NCAA Tournament appearance in four seasons under head coach Kenneth Blakeney, advanced to the Midwest Regional first round against No. 1 seed Michigan.

“I’m so proud of these guys because it’s not about me, it’s about Howard and their student experience,” Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney said in his CBS postgame interview.

Ose Okojie scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, and Bryce Harris posted a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds as Howard held off a furious second-half UMBC rally. Cedric Taylor III contributed 16 points and 6 rebounds, and Trevelle Bryson scored 11 for the Bison.

"When we took over the job, I want to say Howard was for like the last 20 years, the 354th-ranked team in the country,” Blakeney said. “So for me, that was great because there was nothing else to do but go forward and make this team a better one and this program a better program."

Howard Bison Make NCAA Tournament History With 86-83 First Four Victory Over UMBC | HBCU LEGENDS

Bison Set the Tone

From the opening tip, Howard set the tone, controlling the first 20 minutes of game action, building a 49-41 lead that the Bison carried into the locker room. Howard's aggressive interior play and defensive pressure limited UMBC's perimeter shooters throughout the first half. The Retrievers had an eight-point deficit heading into intermission.

Blakeney reflected, "Being on this stage and being able to check this box is... the only game going on right now. And the whole college basketball world, I'm pretty sure, was locked in on this. So what a wonderful accomplishment."

Second Half Rally By UMBC

The Retrievers responded with renewed energy, bursting out of the locker room by shooting at a torrid 56 percent from the field in the second half. UMBC outscored Howard 42-37 over the final climactic 20 minutes.

Howard pushed its advantage to 14 points, 66-52, after Alex Cotton drained a 3-pointer with 14:52 remaining, but UMBC refused to throw in the towel.

Trailing 85-74 with 2:23 to go, the Retrievers deployed a tenacious full-court press and forced turnovers that ignited a furious closing run.

Scores by DJ Armstrong, Caden Diggs, and a Jah'Likai King layup trimmed the deficit to two, leaving UMBC three points short of tying the game, leading to the final seconds of drama in Dayton.

Howard Bison Make NCAA Tournament History With 86-83 First Four Victory Over UMBC | HBCU LEGENDS

The Final Possessions

Howard was clinging to an 85-81 lead with 13 seconds remaining, Bryce Harris iced the game when he converted a critical turnaround jumper to push the Bison's lead to four. DJ Armstrong fouled Isaiah Brown with five seconds remaining, and Howard in front 85-83.

The redshirt freshman guard converted the first free throw to extend the lead to 86-83, but missed the second. Caden Diggs grabbed the rebound, pushed the ball to halfcourt, and found Armstrong to his left, whose desperation 3-point attempt struck the left side of the backboard as time expired.

Final: Howard 86, UMBC 83.

Blakeney noted about his program: "When I present opportunities to our players, it's about how do you brand, market, and separate yourself from other students at Howard, right? You do it in the classroom, you do it in the community, and you do it on the court."

Coach Kenneth Blakeney and the Bison etched their names in school lore, setting a program record with their first-ever NCAA tournament win in a thrilling First Four showdown against UMBC.

The Retrievers had four players in double figures in the loss: Jah’Likai King (19), DJ Armstrong (17), Caden Diggs (15), and Ace Valentine (11).

"You come to Howard for reasons to try to position yourself for the next 30 to 40 to 50 years of your life. And hopefully with our guys, they're doing that today,” Blakeney said.

Howard advances to the Midwest Regional against No. 1 seed Michigan (31-3) in Buffalo, NY, on March 18.

Howard Bison Make NCAA Tournament History With 86-83 First Four Victory Over UMBC | HBCU LEGENDS

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT HOWARD IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

Has Howard University ever won an NCAA Tournament game?

Yes — for the first time in program history. Howard defeated UMBC 86-83 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament First Four on Tuesday, March 17, at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The Bison's last tournament appearance before the Blakeney era was in 1992.

Who won the Howard vs. UMBC First Four game in 2026?

Howard won 86-83. Ose Okojie led all scorers with 23 points, and Bryce Harris recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Bison.

Who does Howard play next in the 2026 NCAA Tournament?

Howard faces No. 1 seed Michigan (31-3) in the Midwest Regional first round on Thursday, March 19, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Who is Howard University's men's basketball coach?

Kenneth Blakeney has served as Howard's head coach since 2020. He has guided the Bison to three NCAA Tournament appearances in four seasons, including the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in 2026.

What conference does Howard University play in?

Howard competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Bison won the 2026 MEAC Tournament championship to earn their automatic NCAA Tournament bid.