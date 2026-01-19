Howard Flips The Script On Morehouse, Avenges Last Season's MLK Day Loss
Howard leaned on its dominance on the glass and a balanced scoring attack to pull away from Morehouse for a 78–69 victory in the MLK Day Classic on Monday at Burr Gymnasium. Bison guard Ose Okojie set the tone with a game-high 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, adding four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.
Howard flipped the script from last season, when Morehouse stunned the Bison 79–76 in an MLK Day thriller at Burr.
Using late-game execution and interior toughness to separate from six lead changes after halftime, Howard surged in the second half.
The Bison led 37–34 at the break after shooting 46.7% from the field and limiting Morehouse to three made 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes.
Howard opened the game up after intermission, scoring 41 points in the second half while holding the Maroon Tigers to 35 points and 41.4% shooting for the game.
Cedric Taylor III, facing his former program, posted a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double and handed out seven assists. Travelle Bryson added 12 points and nine rebounds, giving Howard three scorers in double figures.
JerMontae Hill led Morehouse with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, going 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Jared White contributed 14 points and five rebounds, and Brandon Peters added 12 points. Despite the balanced effort, Morehouse struggled to counter Howard’s size and second-chance pressure.
Howard controlled the boards 41–28, including a 17–6 advantage in offensive rebounds, and outscored Morehouse 46–24 in the paint. The Maroon Tigers briefly led by as many as seven in the first half, but Howard seized control midway through the second half and did not trail again.
Howard improved to 11–8, while Morehouse fell to 10–8 after entering the holiday on a six-game winning streak.
