Howard vs. Michigan: Bison Brace For Big 10 POTY Lendeborg, Matchups, & Prediction

Tuesday’s historic First Four win for Howard University sets the stage for a showdown with No. 1 seed Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo. The Bison will battle a very well-coached Wolverines squad led by Big Ten Player of the Year and First-Team All-Conference player, Yaxel Lendeborg. He’s averaging 14.6 points per game this season at Michigan, along with 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals.

He’s been dealing with a lower leg injury, but participated in today’s pregame shootaround.

Howard University is riding the momentum of one of the most significant wins in program history. The Bison knocked off UMBC 86-83 in the First Four just days ago, announcing themselves as a dangerous and disruptive force in this bracket. Now they step into the spotlight on a national stage at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, facing the No. 1 overall seed Michigan Wolverines in a CBS primetime window.



For Howard, this is history in the making. The Bison are not here to survive — they are here to compete, and Tuesday’s win proved they have the firepower and the defensive identity to back that up.

Game Details

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y. TV: CBS

CBS Announcers: Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson

Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Matchup Outlook

Howard has built its game around a balanced attack and a disruptive full-court press that creates chaos and forces opponents out of their rhythm. The Bison are averaging 77.7 points per game on 45.9 percent shooting, with multiple players capable of producing on any given night. Bryce Harris and Cedric Taylor III lead the team at 17.1 points per game apiece, giving Howard a one-two punch at the top of the scoring chart that few teams in this field can match.

Michigan brings a different challenge than anything Howard has seen this season. The Wolverines possess more size, depth, and rim protection, anchored by a front line of Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson Jr. that is as imposing as any in college basketball. Lendeborg took home Big Ten Player of the Year honors, while Mara earned Defensive Player of the Year recognition — a pairing that could make life extremely difficult for a Howard offense that relies on ball movement and three-point shooting to generate advantages.



Michigan is coming off a loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament title game, which gives the Wolverines an added edge heading into this matchup. That recent stumble typically sharpens a team’s focus, and Dusty May’s group will be eager to prove it belongs at the top of the bracket.

What Howard Needs

Howard’s best path to an upset runs through pace and pressure. The Bison must speed up the game, keep Michigan uncomfortable from the opening tip, and force the Wolverines to execute their half-court sets against a full-court press for the full 40 minutes. That style of play turns every possession into a grind, disrupts timing, and gives Howard the kind of chaotic, high-possession game where upsets are born.

Ose Okojie’s 23-point performance against UMBC showed exactly how dangerous the Bison can be when the shots fall. Howard made nearly half its three-point attempts in that First Four win, and if that perimeter efficiency carries over, the scoreboard can stay tight deep into the second half. Extended possessions, foul trouble on Michigan’s front line, and continued ball pressure from Cam Gillus and Alex Cotton on the perimeter are the ingredients the Bison need.

What Michigan Needs

Michigan’s priority is simple in concept but critical in execution: break the press cleanly, attack the paint, and control the glass. If the Wolverines can convert Howard’s press into easy transition opportunities early, they can deflate the Bison’s momentum before it builds.

Settling in quickly matters.

Michigan has the talent and the length to impose its will on both ends of the floor, but only if it avoids early foul trouble and handles the pressure without turning the ball over. The Wolverines’ experience and depth should eventually win out in a half-court game, so the goal is to get there without giving Howard the lead and the crowd.

Players to Watch

Howard

• Bryce Harris — 17.1 PPG | Lead scorer and offensive engine for the Bison

• Cedric Taylor III — 17.1 PPG | Co-leading scorer; one of the most dangerous perimeter threats in the MEAC

• Ose Okojie — 23 points in First Four win vs. UMBC | A breakout performance that signals his readiness for a big stage

• Cam Gillus — Key ball-pressure defender and perimeter creator

• Alex Cotton — Part of Howard’s perimeter press scheme and scoring depth



Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) answers questions during the press conference prior to their practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Michigan

• Yaxel Lendeborg — Big Ten Player of the Year | The Wolverines’ most complete player and top threat to dominate this matchup

• Aday Mara — Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year | His rim protection is the biggest challenge Howard’s interior faces

• Morez Johnson Jr. — Third piece of Michigan’s imposing front line; adds depth and rebounding

• Elliot Cadeau — Playmaking guard who can break press and push pace against Howard’s defense

• Trey McKenney — Shot creator who gives Michigan perimeter options to complement their size

The Game Script

Howard has enough confidence, identity, and firepower to make this interesting. If the Bison land early pressure, hit a few threes, and keep Okojie and the Harris-Taylor combination clicking, they can keep this tight into the second half and give the nation another reason to watch.

Michigan, however, has the talent advantage at nearly every position, and the size differential up front is real. The Wolverines’ goal is to settle in, control the pace, and turn this into a half-court game where they can wear Howard down. If Lendeborg and Mara establish themselves early, it becomes very difficult for the Bison to generate quality looks.

Howard’s best hope is chaos. Michigan’s best path is control. The game lives in the space between.

PREDICTION

Michigan 88, Howard 74

Frequently Asked Questions

What time does Howard vs. Michigan tip off?

Howard and Michigan are scheduled to tip off at 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 19, 2026.



What channel is Howard vs. Michigan on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS, with Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson on the call.



Where is Howard vs. Michigan being played?

The game is being played at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.



How did Howard get into the NCAA Tournament?

Howard earned its First Round berth by defeating UMBC 86-83 in the First Four on Tuesday. The Bison advanced behind a balanced offense averaging 77.7 points per game and a disruptive full-court press.



Who are Howard’s top players heading into the Michigan game?

Bryce Harris and Cedric Taylor III co-lead the team at 17.1 points per game apiece. Ose Okojie also emerged as a key player after his 23-point performance against UMBC.



Who won Big Ten Player of the Year in 2026?

Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg won Big Ten Player of the Year honors, while teammate Aday Mara earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year recognition.



Can Howard upset Michigan?

Howard’s best path is to press Michigan into mistakes, hit perimeter shots, and extend possessions. The Bison are capable of making it uncomfortable, but Michigan’s size, depth, and talent make the Wolverines the clear favorite.