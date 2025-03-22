HBCU Legends

Howard Women's Basketball Makes History With WNIT Victory Over Siena

The Bison advance to Round 2 of the WNIT to face the College of Charleston.

Zennia Thomas scored 19 points, and Kaiya Creek added three massive three-pointers in the second half on Friday to help Howard defeat Siena 72-62 and win their first WNIT game in program history. The match was also the first time the Bison hosted a WNIT match.

MEAC Freshman of the Year Saniyah King became more aggressive in the second half for the Bison. She finished with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals. Destiny Howell did not have her best outing, but she contributed 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Thomas led the Bison with 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Her defensive presence sometimes made the Saints leary from driving to the basket.

The Bison were trailing by six points at the half before reclaiming the lead over the Saints when Kaiya Creek buried a trey at 2:35 left in the 3rd quarter. Howard extended its lead 54-47 and kept the momentum going into the 4th quarter.

Siena guard Ahniysha Jackson scored on a jumper to tie the game at 60 with 3:12 remaining. Howard used defensive pressure, great rebounding, and scoring in the paint to outpace the Saints 12 to 2 and win 72-62 at Burr Gymnasium.

Ahniysha Jackson and Teresa Seppala each scored 17 points for Siena (17-13), and Anajah Brown posted 13 in the loss.

The victory by the Bison was the second for an HBCU women's basketball program in this year's WNIT. Thursday's match between Texas Southern and St. Mary's had the Tigers winning 54-50.

The contest was also TSU's first time hosting and winning a WNIT basketball event. Texas Southern will square off against LA Tech on Monday, Mar. 24, in Ruston, Louisiana.

Howard (21-11) advances to the second round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament to face the College of Charleston on Sunday, Mar. 23.

