Howard Women's Basketball Makes History With WNIT Victory Over Siena

Congrats to @Coachtygrace & @Howard_WBB for moving onto the 2nd Round of the @WomensNIT after defeating Siena



Zennia Thomas: 19 PTS | 7 REBS | 7-12 FGS

Saniyah King: 16 PTS | 5 REBS | 5 ASTS

Destiny Howell: 11 PTS | 5 REBS | 3 ASTS#Howard will face College of Charleston next pic.twitter.com/rM9BekDQWm